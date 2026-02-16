You've met the Galaxy Z Fold 8 nemesis and you didn't root for Samsung. Understandable.
Don't be so quick to leave the Galaxy Z Fold 8 behind, though.
The Galaxy Z Fold 7 for reference. | Image by PhoneArena
Foldables are often considered too expensive, too fragile, and not packing substantial enough battery cells. I can't blame you, especially if you have zero experience with this novel form factor. But while these bijoux still cost an arm and a leg to acquire, foldables are getting mighty tough and are packing ever-larger batteries under the hood.
We're some weeks away from the Honor Magic V6 – the book-style foldable with the largest battery ever, allegedly.
This alone is enough to turn the upcoming Honor Magic V6 into a potential champion. In a recent PhoneArena poll, we asked you: "If you have to buy a foldable, which one of these upcoming options would you consider?"
So, Honor appears to have captured the most attention, with the Magic V6 leading the results and edging past Samsung's Galaxy Fold 8, which still commands a sizable share of over a third of the total votes. Samsung is a big player in the foldable realm, but, clearly, competitors are no longer viewed as niche alternatives.
It's no surprise that Apple holds the last position. Naturally, buyers are cautious about a product that remains largely speculative and will be Apple's first attempt at a foldable phone. Without confirmed details on pricing, design, or availability, enthusiasm seems muted compared to devices that feel more tangible.
We'll know all about it officially at a point in the March 2–5 period, when the Mobile World Congress is expected to take place in Barcelona, where the Magic V6 should be presented to the public.
While I'm sure the Honor Magic V6 will excel in many areas, I'm also convinced that many users would stick with Samsung and the Galaxy Z Fold 8. The Z Fold 7 was a seriously classy gadget; what's more, Samsung's overall brand popularity is a major factor, too. But it's good for Sammy to feel the heat from rivals.
What's the largest battery on a foldable?
The Magic V5 for reference. | Image by PhoneArena
It's rumored to arrive with a 7,150 mAh cell on board. Not only that, but its cell could support 120W charging speeds – this could be another industry-first feature for foldables.
These were the options to choose from (and the results):
- Samsung Galaxy 7 Fold 8 – 36.19%
- Honor Magic V6 – 44.22%
- iPhone Fold – 8.21%
- Oppo Find N6 – 11.37%
The Honor Magic V6 might stun in terms of raw power, too. It's expected to arrive with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset on board, a 200 MP main camera sensor and a dedicated zoom with 3x optical zoom. Notably, the Magic V6 could turn out to be slightly thinner than its predecessor. That's good, although the Magic V5 is one sleek piece of tech on its own.
