Galaxy Z Fold 8 may lose a key upgrade – but not by choice

A new report suggests Samsung could ditch titanium in next year's foldable – and the reason might be more about geopolitics than design.

Samsung Galaxy Z Series
The Galaxy Z Fold 7 just got announced not too long ago and is still in pre-order, but things never stop in the rumor world. Now, a new report coming from Korea is claiming that Samsung may be rethinking its strategy for the Galaxy Z Fold 8, next year's champion foldable. And, actually, Samsung may be looking at a downgrade.

The Galaxy Z Fold 7, just like the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition, features a titanium backplate that supports the foldable display. There's a better structural rigidity thanks to it, more than in previous models. However, the report indicates Samsung may already be thinking of replacing it with an inferior material. 

Samsung may reportedly go back to using carbon fiber-reinforced plastic (CFRP) backplate with the Galaxy Z Fold 8. It was used in all Fold models since the Galaxy Z Fold 3, until this year. The original Fold models had a stainless steel backplate. 

The downgrade could be due to the scarcity of materials, actually. The report claims that Samsung may have a harder time getting titanium from Chinese suppliers than CFRP. Titanium supply is problematic because of the US-China trade dispute as well. 


This pretty much means that the Z Fold 8 may not have a titanium backplate, and not entirely because of Samsung wanting it this way. 

What matters most to you in a foldable phone?

Vote View Result

Using titanium in the Fold 7 helped Samsung go for a thinner and lighter profile while keeping rigidity. Now, there's a chance the Fold 8 may not be like that.

Despite all that, though, it's still really early to know for sure what will happen. Samsung should be making a decision relatively soon about its next year's product, however. We'll see where it goes! 

I personally think that the Z Fold 7 is exceptional with its new thin and modern look. I'd be somewhat disappointed if Samsung took a step back with the Fold 8. The titanium really makes it feel premium and solid. Hopefully, Samsung finds a way to keep that same level of quality. But hey, it's still early – fingers crossed Samsung surprises us in a good way!

