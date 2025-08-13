A seriously good Galaxy Watch 8 bundle is now available at Amazon, but only for a limited time

$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50

Are you a fan of bundle offers? Well, you should definitely check out Amazon's latest bundle promo then, especially if you're looking for a new Galaxy Watch. Right now, the e-commerce giant lets you grab the latest 40mm Galaxy Watch 8 and not one, not two, but four SmartTag 2 trackers for $100 off.

The Galaxy Watch 8 is $100 off in a bundle

$100 off (22%)
Right now, you can get the Galaxy Watch 8 with four SmartTag 2 trackers for $100 off. There are two White trackers and two Black ones in the bundle. This is the 40mm version of the smartwatch, and it only supports Wi-Fi connectivity. Save big while it lasts.
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy Watch 7, 40mm: 16% off

$40 off (16%)
Alternatively, you can buy the Galaxy Watch 7 with a 40mm case. The promo is available on both the Cream and the Green models, and it'll only remain live for a limited time.
Buy at Amazon

In case you're wondering, you'd normally have to cough up $450 for this bundle, but it can now be yours for about $350. That's a pretty solid promo, however you look at it. Be sure to hurry up, as it won't remain live for long.

Don't really need help finding your gadgets all the time? In that case, you might not need the free SmartTag 2 trackers. Fortunately, we also found a Galaxy Watch 7 promo at Amazon — the 40mm variant with Wi-Fi connectivity is 16% off right now, which knocks it just under the $210 mark.

Packing a supremely lightweight, upgraded design, the smaller Galaxy Watch 8 is super comfortable to wear all the time. It's also packed with advanced features, including dual-band GPS, highly accurate heart rate measurements, and detailed sleep tracking.

Of course, plenty of workout features are on deck. As we noted in our Galaxy Watch 8 review, this fella does a great job of detecting when you're cycling or walking. Beyond automatic tracking, it includes a running coach and supports a wide range of activities to help you stay on top of your fitness goals.

What about battery life? Truth be told, it's not that impressive. Basically, if you frequently interact with your Samsung timepiece, you'll probably have to charge it every single day. If that's a dealbreaker, you can always consider the latest OnePlus Watch 3 or a Garmin watch, which are well-known for their multi-day endurance.

But if you're after a high-class Wear OS device and don't mind grabbing four SmartTag 2 trackers completely free of charge, definitely check out Amazon's promo. Just keep in mind that this $100 discount will probably expire soon, so you might want to hurry up.

