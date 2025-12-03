iPhone 16e – $299.99, 3-mo Total Wireless 5G+
Galaxy Watch 8 is still selling at its lowest price, forgetting that Black Friday has ended

The watch ls loaded with features and is a true bargain right now.

A close-up of a person holding a Galaxy Watch 8.
This Black Friday was an incredible time to score a new Galaxy Watch at a lower price. The Galaxy Watch Ultra (2024) and the Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) were both heavily discounted, as well as the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic and the Galaxy Watch 8. And while you might think that these discounts are now gone, since Black Friday and Cyber Monday are in the rearview mirror now, Lady Luck still allows you to save big on the regular Galaxy Watch 8 model.

Now, I don’t know whether someone at Amazon has forgotten to tell it that Black Friday has ended or the watch is trying to undercut its brothers in order to become the smartwatch of choice for Galaxy fans, but the fact is that it’s still selling at its Black Friday discount. Yep, that’s right! The Galaxy Watch 8 is still $100 off its price on Amazon, letting you get the 44mm model for just under $280. And that’s also the lowest price it has ever been available on Amazon, making today the best time yet to grab this smartwatch.

With its sleek look, feature-rich setup, and unbeatable value, this is a deal you definitely don't want to miss.
I must admit that even I feel tempted by this incredible offer. And that comes from a Samsung fan who’s in love with the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic. But seriously, how can you not grab this bad boy on the spot? For less than $280, you get one of the best smartwatches on the market, running on one of the top operating systems for wearables.

That means you get a high-end timepiece with a premium design and feel, loaded with all the health-tracking functionalities you expect to find on a smartwatch of this caliber, including Samsung’s body composition analysis and a dedicated running coach.

All of that gets powered by Wear OS, which is highly customizable and provides access to third-party smartwatch apps, which you can download directly from the Google Play Store. And since there’s more to life than pumping iron and running for miles, the watch has lifestyle features like NFC for making contactless payments, smart notifications, and phone call support. Meanwhile, with its all-day battery life, it has your back the whole time you actually need it.

So, yeah! The Galaxy Watch 8 is definitely the smarter buy if you aren’t constantly wearing formal attire and aren’t an outdoor aficionado, as it’s tough, but not as the Galaxy Watch Ultra models. And now that it's selling at a new all-time low, I think it’s just unmissable. So, don’t miss out—save with this deal today!

