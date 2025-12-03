Affordable gem Galaxy Tab A9+ plunges below $150 on Amazon





You’ll also enjoy a pretty decent performance for day-to-day tasks, thanks to the Snapdragon 695 chipset on board, which is coupled with 4GB of RAM. Of course, you might experience stutters with heavy multitasking and running more demanding tasks.



That’s why I think this bad boy is suitable for shoppers who mainly use their tablets to browse the web and watch videos. And if you’re falling in this group, you’ll love the 11-inch LCD display on this thing. For under $150, you get a screen with a 1920×1200 resolution and a 16:10 aspect ratio, complemented by four stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support. This makes the Galaxy Tab A9+ perfect for watching content on the cheap.



Looking for an affordable tablet but missed all of the Black Friday frenzy? Well, don’t fret, as there are still bargains to be had even after Black Friday and Cyber Monday. For instance, the Galaxy Tab A9+ is currently selling for 32% off its price on Amazon.With this discount, you can snag the 64GB model for under $150, which is $70 less than its usual cost of about $220. And don’t worry—this might come with only 64GB of built-in storage, but it also sports a dedicated slot for a microSD card. In other words, don't let the small storage space steer you away from taking advantage of this deal, as you’ll still have enough space for all of your photos and videos with the help of a memory card.