At 51% off, the flagship Beats Studio Pro are selling like hotcakes at one of their best prices

A close-up of the Beats Studio Pro.
       View now at Amazon  
It’s always an unmissable opportunity to score premium headphones at half off. But getting a set of some of the best headphones money can buy at even less than half price? That's an even more incredible chance. And with Amazon’s latest deal on the Beats Studio Pro, Lady Luck gives you such an opportunity right now.

The e-commerce giant is selling these flagship cans at a massive 51% markdown, slashing a whopping $180 off their price. Thanks to this discount, you can treat yourself to a pair for less than $170, which is a bargain price, considering these usually go for around $350. Plus, their current cost is just $10 shy of its lowest point and applies to the models in Black, Navy, and Deep Brown.

Beats Studio Pro: Save $180 on Amazon!

$180 off (51%)
Amazon is offering the Beats Studio Pro at a massive $180 discount, bringing the price below $170. With rich sound, powerful noise cancellation, and up to 40 hours of battery life, they deliver excellent value. Act fast and save while the deal is live.
Buy at Amazon


Just be sure to act quickly, as there’s no telling how long this offer will stay up for grabs. Amazon has placed a red “Deal selling fast” banner and has sold over 10K units in the past month, implying that this promo might not remain available for long.

Of course, we shouldn’t be surprised by the success of the Beats Studio Pro. After all, these are an absolute no-brainer at 51% off. Boasting premium sound with deep bass and clear highs, these deliver incredible audio. In addition, they support head tracking and Apple’s Spatial Audio, making sound feel three-dimensional, thus more immersive.

As proper high-end cans, they also come with incredible ANC, which stops most pesky noises, although, it’s still a bit behind the ANC on Sony and Bose’s flagship models. On the bright side, they offer up to 40 hours of listening time per charge, all while supporting fast charging, which gives up to an extra four hours after a quick 10-minute top-up.

That being said, since the headphones are on the smaller side, they might be uncomfortable to wear for people with large ears. However, I think you shouldn’t let this stop you from taking advantage of this deal, as you’ll be able to ask for a refund until January 31. That’s why if you find that they fit the bill for you, don’t hesitate—save with this deal while they are still 51% off on Amazon!

Why you can trust PhoneArena's deals coverage
