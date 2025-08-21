Galaxy S25 from Mint Mobile - $30/month

At 60% off, the LTE-ready Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is a deal I wouldn’t dream of skipping

The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic has become cheaper than it's ever been on Amazon, and I wouldn't miss it!

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Deals Galaxy Watch
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A person holds the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic in their palm.
If I were looking for a new Galaxy Watch right now, one with LTE connectivity on deck, I’d pick the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic without hesitation. Wondering why? Simple — it’s down a massive 60% on Amazon right now, which slashes $287 off its original price. In other words, the ~$480 smartwatch can be yours for less than $193.

Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, 47mm, LTE: 60% off

$287 off (60%)
The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic with a 47mm case and LTE connectivity has just become cheaper than ever! Right now, Amazon is letting you save an epic 60% on the model in Silver, making it absolutely irresistible.
Buy at Amazon

In case you’re wondering, the Samsung watch hasn’t dropped to such a low price in... ever! Previous discounts at Amazon maxed out at about 50% off, so this one is clearly way more exciting. Even better, no retailer is matching this huge 60% discount! So, don’t think twice and grab yours before the bargain disappears.

The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is a great Wear OS device, too, particularly the 47mm model. It sports a fantastic circular design that gives it a timeless appeal. Also, it features a gorgeous 1.5-inch Super AMOLED screen with excellent brightness levels, offering plenty of room to view your stats and apps.

Not only that, but this model also packs a bigger battery than the 43mm variant. With a 425mAh battery, this bad boy can easily last about 36 hours per charge, as long as you don’t enable its always-on display feature.

And what about health and wellness tracking? You’re getting everything from heart rate tracking and sleep insights to a BIA sensor that gives you a better idea of your body’s muscle and fat percentages. Of course, the unit can also automatically detect workouts, help you improve your sleeping routine with sleep coaching, and more.

Sure, Samsung recently launched this puppy’s successor — the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic — but its redesigned look might not appeal to everyone. On top of that, it’s still quite pricey, retailing for $449 even on discount at Walmart. So, if you’re looking to get the best bargain, I’d recommend Amazon’s epic $287 price cut on the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic. Grab the 47mm LTE-enabled variant for 60% off before it’s too late.

Grab the Galaxy S25 + 2 Yrs Unlimited – only $30/mo from Mint Mobile

With Galaxy AI – port-in & $720 upfront required


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.webp
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
Read the latest from Polina Kovalakova
Samsung Galaxy Watch - Deals History
108 stories
21 Aug, 2025
At 60% off, the LTE-ready Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is a deal I wouldn’t dream of skipping
19 Aug, 2025
My smartwatch pick of the week: Galaxy Watch 8 Classic gets its first price cut at Walmart
25 Jul, 2025
Smashing Amazon deal shaves 50% off the 47mm Galaxy Watch 6 Classic with LTE
08 Jul, 2025
Forget about the Galaxy Watch 8 and pick up the Galaxy Watch 7 today at this bonkers $140 discount!
27 Jun, 2025
The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is an easy pick at nearly 50% off on Amazon
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

I dont need a thinner phone

by bklabel • 13

When will one UI 8 come to the galaxy watch 7 44mm

by Aakifxblackwood • 3

You Tube Video speed control suddenly inoperable-New Android Phone

by Aquarian4u • 2
Start Discussion View All
Explore Related Devices

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Customer is charged a $100 in-store service charge for requiring a Verizon rep to help him
Customer is charged a $100 in-store service charge for requiring a Verizon rep to help him
Last-minute leak confirms all Google Pixel 10 series, Pixel Watch 4, and Pixel Buds 2a prices
Last-minute leak confirms all Google Pixel 10 series, Pixel Watch 4, and Pixel Buds 2a prices
T-Mobile rep turns away a customer who needed a new phone
T-Mobile rep turns away a customer who needed a new phone
AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile race towards 6G, but there's a catch you need to know
AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile race towards 6G, but there's a catch you need to know
Let the Pixel Pro be a Pro, Google: end the Tensor parity now!
Let the Pixel Pro be a Pro, Google: end the Tensor parity now!
Even as a foldable skeptic, I can't recommend the Pixel 9 Pro Fold strongly enough at $700 off
Even as a foldable skeptic, I can't recommend the Pixel 9 Pro Fold strongly enough at $700 off

Latest News

Google Maps wants to put you in a rock star's Mustang
Google Maps wants to put you in a rock star's Mustang
All Galaxy S26 models could benefit from a design tweak
All Galaxy S26 models could benefit from a design tweak
Android Chrome and Photos apps both get a makeover courtesy of Google
Android Chrome and Photos apps both get a makeover courtesy of Google
Bose's SoundLink Revolve+ II gets a sizzling summer discount
Bose's SoundLink Revolve+ II gets a sizzling summer discount
As a deal expert, I'm definitely recommending the Beats Pill at 33% off
As a deal expert, I'm definitely recommending the Beats Pill at 33% off
You can still grab the Pixel 9a at its best price on Amazon
You can still grab the Pixel 9a at its best price on Amazon
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless