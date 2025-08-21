At 60% off, the LTE-ready Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is a deal I wouldn’t dream of skipping
The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic has become cheaper than it's ever been on Amazon, and I wouldn't miss it!
If I were looking for a new Galaxy Watch right now, one with LTE connectivity on deck, I’d pick the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic without hesitation. Wondering why? Simple — it’s down a massive 60% on Amazon right now, which slashes $287 off its original price. In other words, the ~$480 smartwatch can be yours for less than $193.
In case you’re wondering, the Samsung watch hasn’t dropped to such a low price in... ever! Previous discounts at Amazon maxed out at about 50% off, so this one is clearly way more exciting. Even better, no retailer is matching this huge 60% discount! So, don’t think twice and grab yours before the bargain disappears.
Not only that, but this model also packs a bigger battery than the 43mm variant. With a 425mAh battery, this bad boy can easily last about 36 hours per charge, as long as you don’t enable its always-on display feature.
Sure, Samsung recently launched this puppy’s successor — the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic — but its redesigned look might not appeal to everyone. On top of that, it’s still quite pricey, retailing for $449 even on discount at Walmart. So, if you’re looking to get the best bargain, I’d recommend Amazon’s epic $287 price cut on the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic. Grab the 47mm LTE-enabled variant for 60% off before it’s too late.
The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is a great Wear OS device, too, particularly the 47mm model. It sports a fantastic circular design that gives it a timeless appeal. Also, it features a gorgeous 1.5-inch Super AMOLED screen with excellent brightness levels, offering plenty of room to view your stats and apps.
And what about health and wellness tracking? You’re getting everything from heart rate tracking and sleep insights to a BIA sensor that gives you a better idea of your body’s muscle and fat percentages. Of course, the unit can also automatically detect workouts, help you improve your sleeping routine with sleep coaching, and more.
