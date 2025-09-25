Walmart puts the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ back in the spotlight — save $230 now
Walmart returns one of its hottest Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ promos, so don't miss out.
It’s been almost a month since we last saw the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ at a solid discount on Walmart, but the splendid promo is back in the game. Once again, you can get the $599.99 Android tablet for $369.99. That’s an epic $230 discount you definitely don’t want to miss.
Want the latest and greatest instead? In that case, we’d recommend the Galaxy Tab S10 FE+. This one is now sporting an 11% markdown at Amazon, bringing it just under $580 from its original $650 list price.
But how does it handle everyday tasks? Quite well, thanks to its Exynos 1380 chip. This SoC ensures you can browse, play some light games, or multitask without lag and other annoyances. Still, as mentioned already, its successor brings more processing power, so it might be the better choice for those who want extra muscle.
Battery life is just as good. The Tab S9 FE+ features a 10,090mAh battery, which should be more than enough for a full day of entertainment. Factor in the software support until Android 17 and the security patches until 2028, and you’ve got a seriously impressive mid-range tablet. And with its current $230 discount, this S Pen-wielding fella gets even more attractive. Don’t miss out.
While the latest Fan Edition tablet brings a larger screen real estate and a faster chip, make no mistake: the Tab S9 FE+ is still a very capable mid-range device. For one thing, it’s more comfortable to hold and interact with, thanks to its 12.4-inch display. With a 90Hz refresh rate and reasonably sharp 2560 x 1600 resolution, it delivers a fantastic visual experience.
A standout feature here is the Samsung DeX support, which can transform your slate into a PC. Turn it on, and you’ll get a desktop-style experience, complete with a taskbar and resizable app windows. That way, multitasking feels way more natural — a truly useful perk.
