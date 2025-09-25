Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

Walmart puts the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ back in the spotlight — save $230 now

Walmart returns one of its hottest Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ promos, so don't miss out.

Samsung Deals Galaxy Tab
It’s been almost a month since we last saw the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ at a solid discount on Walmart, but the splendid promo is back in the game. Once again, you can get the $599.99 Android tablet for $369.99. That’s an epic $230 discount you definitely don’t want to miss.

Save $230 on the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+

$369 99
$599 99
$230 off (38%)
The Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ might not be a spring chicken, but it still has a lot to offer. This device supports Samsung DeX, offers great everyday experience, and ships with an S Pen in the box. Plus, you can now find it for $230 off at Walmart.
The Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ is 11% off at Amazon

$70 off (11%)
Want better performance and a larger screen? The Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ is the one to get. This device is now available at a sweet 11% discount at Amazon, which saves you $70 on its original ~$650 price.
Want the latest and greatest instead? In that case, we’d recommend the Galaxy Tab S10 FE+. This one is now sporting an 11% markdown at Amazon, bringing it just under $580 from its original $650 list price.

While the latest Fan Edition tablet brings a larger screen real estate and a faster chip, make no mistake: the Tab S9 FE+ is still a very capable mid-range device. For one thing, it’s more comfortable to hold and interact with, thanks to its 12.4-inch display. With a 90Hz refresh rate and reasonably sharp 2560 x 1600 resolution, it delivers a fantastic visual experience.

But how does it handle everyday tasks? Quite well, thanks to its Exynos 1380 chip. This SoC ensures you can browse, play some light games, or multitask without lag and other annoyances. Still, as mentioned already, its successor brings more processing power, so it might be the better choice for those who want extra muscle.

A standout feature here is the Samsung DeX support, which can transform your slate into a PC. Turn it on, and you’ll get a desktop-style experience, complete with a taskbar and resizable app windows. That way, multitasking feels way more natural — a truly useful perk.

Battery life is just as good. The Tab S9 FE+ features a 10,090mAh battery, which should be more than enough for a full day of entertainment. Factor in the software support until Android 17 and the security patches until 2028, and you’ve got a seriously impressive mid-range tablet. And with its current $230 discount, this S Pen-wielding fella gets even more attractive. Don’t miss out.

Polina Kovalakova
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless