These Galaxy Tab S9 deals are way too good to miss

The Galaxy Tab S9 and the Galaxy Tab S9+ are way more affordable than usual right now, so don't miss out.

A person holds the Galaxy Tab S9, showcasing its beautiful display.
If you’re after a solid Galaxy tablet with flagship specs and a super affordable asking price, now’s your chance to save big on the Galaxy Tab S9 or the Tab S9+. Right now, the 256GB “vanilla” Samsung tablet is available for 25% off, bringing it to only $499.99. If you’re looking for more screen real estate, the Tab S9+ is 30% off in its 512GB configuration. Both promos are live at Woot and won’t stay up for long, so you should hurry up.

Save 25% on the Galaxy Tab S9

$499 99
$669 99
$170 off (25%)
The 256GB Galaxy Tab S9 in Beige is now available for just under $500. The tablet offers excellent visuals and powerful performance, plus it's incredibly affordable right now. It ships with a 90-day Woot limited warranty.
Buy at Woot

The Galaxy Tab S9+ is 30% off

$699 99
$999
$299 off (30%)
If you're looking for a larger display and battery, consider the Galaxy Tab S9+. Right now, you can get this model for 30% off at Woot, which saves you $299 on its MSRP at the merchant. This is the 512GB variant, which ships with a 90-day Woot limited warranty.
Buy at Woot

The Galaxy Tab S9 is $250 off at Amazon

$250 off (27%)
Alternatively, you can buy the Galaxy Tab S9 with 256GB of storage for $250 off at Amazon. This is the model in Graphite, which ships with a full manufacturer's warranty.
Buy at Amazon

These bargains are exciting, no two ways about it. However, the tablets ship with a 90-day Woot limited warranty. If you’re looking for a device with a full manufacturer’s warranty for peace of mind, consider Amazon as your merchant. Over there, you can get the 256GB Galaxy Tab S9 for just under $670. That saves you $250 on its original asking price.

While the Tab S9 series is no longer the most impressive of Samsung’s flagship lineup, they’re still premium tablets you should have on your radar. Firstly, the Galaxy Tab S9 is perfect for users looking for insane power and a compact form factor. It sports an 11-inch OLED display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. The device is also equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, providing excellent performance.

Prefer a larger screen to take notes on, watch your favorite videos, or else? The 12.4-inch Tab S9+ is the one to pick. Packing as much as 512GB of storage, this Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-powered device has enough space for (almost) everything you can think of.

Both devices share Samsung DeX, which lets you unleash your multitasking potential and enjoy a PC-like experience on your tablet. Couple that with the S Pen in the box and the impressive IP68 rating, and you’ve got the ideal Android tablets.

So, what do you think? If the Tab S9 or the Tab S9+ sound attractive, especially at their current price on Woot, now’s the time to act. After all, the promo will only stay live for another five days (or less).

Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones.
