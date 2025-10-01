Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

Galaxy Tab S9 is still selling like crazy at $194 off on Amazon

With its high-end performance, gorgeous display, and included S Pen, this is an unmissable purchase at its current price on Amazon. Don't miss out!

We recently shared that the Galaxy Tab S11 could be yours for as low as $209.99 with Samsung’s latest promo. So, if you’re in the market for this powerhouse, be sure to check out our deal post now, as you never know when this amazing offer could disappear.

However, since you’ll need a trade-in to bring the Galaxy Tab S11 to such a low price, you may want to take advantage of Amazon’s deal on the Galaxy Tab S9 instead if you’re looking for a capable premium tablet and don’t have anything to trade.

Galaxy Tab S9 256GB: Save $194!

$194 off (21%)
The Galaxy Tab S9 is just unmissable on Amazon right now. The retailer is selling it at a massive $194 discount, dropping it below the $726 mark. With its fast performance and gorgeous display, this is a top choice for shoppers looking for a tablet that's a solid bang for the buck. Save while the offer lasts!
Buy at Amazon


The e-commerce giant is currently selling the 256GB model of this speedy 11-inch tablet for just under $726. That’s about $194 off its usual cost of around $920. And saving $194 on a tablet that was among the best on the market not long ago is a deal too good to pass up in our book.

That being said, this isn’t a new deal, as it has been available for a few weeks. Nonetheless, we still find it unmissable and wanted to share it with you again in case you missed our initial post.

As for the device itself, it may not be a spring chicken, but it definitely still holds its ground, making it a solid pick at $194 off. For example, it rocks a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, complemented by 12GB of RAM. This means you’ll enjoy fast performance and be able to run anything from demanding apps to heavy games.

Meanwhile, its 11-inch AMOLED screen with a 2560 x 1600 resolution, HDR support, and 16:10 aspect ratio makes it perfect for streaming YouTube videos, all while its 120Hz refresh rate allows for snappy navigation through menus.

Battery life is also pretty solid. Thanks to the onboard 8,400 mAh power cell, the slate can get you through the day without any top-ups. Additionally, the 45W fast charging can fully recharge the battery in just 1 hour and 42 minutes.

So, should you buy the Galaxy Tab S9 at $194 off with this deal? You definitely should. As you can see, the device is still pretty capable. Not to mention, it comes with its own S Pen in the box, saving you even more cash. Therefore, don’t wait around—get one at a bargain price now!

