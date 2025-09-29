Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

Powerhouse Galaxy Tab S11 now available for as low as $209.99 with this Samsung trade-in deal

The tablet ranks among the best on the market, so don't miss out to save big!

Do you know which Android-powered 11-inch tablet you just can’t go wrong with? The Galaxy Tab S11, of course. As one of Samsung’s latest and greatest slates, this bad boy is the ultimate choice for shoppers who are after a premium tablet with top-notch performance and a gorgeous 11-inch screen.

So, if you, too, have been eyeing this beautiful slate yourself, we’re sure you’ll be pleased to learn that you can snag it at a massive discount at Samsung.

Galaxy Tab S11 512GB: Save up to $770 with a trade-in!

$209 99
$979 99
$770 off (79%)
Act fast and score a sweet $120 discount on the 512GB Galaxy Tab S11 at Samsung. Trade in an eligible device to save up to an extra $650. The tablet is among the best on the market, and is an absolute bargain right now. Don't miss out!
Right now, the official store is offering a $120 markdown on the 512GB version of this powerhouse, dropping its price to $859.99. Furthermore, you could save up to an additional $650 by trading in an eligible device. So, in short, you have the chance to snag one of the best tablets on the market for as low as $209.99, which is definitely a hard-to-pass-up deal.

Just hurry, though, as this exact offer has been available for quite some time now. You never know when it could expire. A few weeks ago, Amazon also offered a $120 discount on the 512GB model of Samsung’s latest 11-inch slate, but now this promo is nothing but a beautiful memory. Chances for Samsung’s deal to follow the same fate soon are, unfortunately, pretty high. That’s why it’s crucial to act fast. After all, the Galaxy Tab S11 is worth every penny, especially at this price.

It may not have an “Ultra” in its moniker, but it’s still ultra-powerful. Thanks to its Dimensity 9400+ chipset and 12GB of RAM, it can tackle any task or game, making it a top choice for power users and for people who want a versatile and speedy tablet.

Additionally, its 11-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen delivers stunning visuals, courtesy of its 2560 x 1600 resolution and HDR support. And with a peak brightness of 1600 nits, you should be able to see clearly even in direct sunlight.

Now add an 8,400 mAh power cell that can easily last the whole day without top-ups and seven years of software support, and you get a long-term investment that’s great for anything, whether it’s work, playing games, watching movies, or just browsing your Insta feed. Therefore, don’t miss out—save with this deal now!

