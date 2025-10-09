iPhone 16 Pro (Refurb) from $813 – Back Market

Galaxy Tab S10+ is still selling at Prime Day price and ready to be your daily companion

With its stellar performance and gorgeous display, plus seven years of software support, this is a top choice for shoppers looking for a long-term investment.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Samsung Tablets Deals Galaxy Tab
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A Galaxy Tab S10+ on a white background.
October Prime Day was particularly interesting in terms of discounts on the Galaxy Tab S10+. At the start of the event, the tablet was discounted by $150. Then, its price dropped not once but twice — first to $165 off, and then to $175 off.

But here’s the kicker — the Galaxy Tab S10+ is still available at its last Prime Day discount, even though the event has officially ended. This means it’s not too late to grab this powerhouse for just under $825 instead of splurging about $1,000. The bad news is that you’ll have to act fast and get one right now, as this is a limited-time deal and only Amazon knows when it will end.

Galaxy Tab S10+ 256GB in Moonstone Gray: Save $175!

$175 off (18%)
Amazon is offering a massive $175 discount on the Galaxy Tab S10+ with 256GB of storage, allowing you to grab one for just under $825. This is also the Prime Day price the tablet was available at. With its stunning performance, display, and seven years of software support, this is a solid long-term investment. So, don't hesitate—save big now!
Buy at Amazon


If we were someone looking for a powerful and big tablet that will serve well for years, we’d get this bad boy at $175 off in a heartbeat.

Seriously, with a powerful MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset, 12GB of RAM, and seven years of software updates from 2024 onwards, this tablet will remain a reliable companion for years to come. This, of course, makes it a solid long-term investment, especially if you’re someone who doesn’t upgrade very often.

Not to mention, it ships with its own S Pen, which not only saves you extra cash but also allows you to boost your productivity with faster note-taking and even use your tablet for drawing. And drawing — or any other activity, for that matter — will be a mesmerizing experience on the stunning 12.4-inch AMOLED screen with a 2800 × 1752 resolution and HDR support. Meanwhile, its 16:10 aspect ratio and larger screen real estate make it perfect for watching hit TV series like Peacemaker, Gen V, The Terminal List: Dark Wolf, and more.

So yeah, the Galaxy Tab S10+ is that awesome. It offers a lot of value on all fronts, whether it’s productivity or entertainment. Don’t hesitate — save with this limited-time deal now!

Galaxy Tab S10+ is still selling at Prime Day price and ready to be your daily companion

"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Relive the most iconic and unforgettable phones from the past 20 years! Iconic Phones is a stunningly illustrated book we’ve been crafting for over a year—and it’s set to launch in just a couple of months!

Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips is the ultimate coffee table book for any phone enthusiast. Featuring the stories of more than 20 beloved devices, it takes you on a nostalgic journey through the mobile revolution that transformed our world. Don’t miss out—sign up today to lock in your early-bird discount!

Buy 3 Months, Get 3 Free

Visible+ Pro – up to $135 savings on Verizon’s fastest 5G


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.webp
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
Read the latest from Preslav Mladenov
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Motorola's cheapest 2025 smartphone becomes even harder to resist at a new record low price

by Adrian Diaconescu • 1

T-Mobile and Verizon users deserve a pat on the back

by Anam Hamid • 1

Most of you said that T-Mobile should bring back John Legere as CEO

by Alan Friedman • 1
Start Discussion View All
Explore Related Devices

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

AT&T wants you to go all in and offers free iPhone upgrades for three years if you make the bet
AT&T wants you to go all in and offers free iPhone upgrades for three years if you make the bet
Budget Motorola Razr (2025) drops to its lowest price ever
Budget Motorola Razr (2025) drops to its lowest price ever
T-Mobile customers with 4G-only and early 5G phones will soon need to upgrade [UPDATED]
T-Mobile customers with 4G-only and early 5G phones will soon need to upgrade [UPDATED]
OnePlus 15: four awesome upgrades, and two disappointing downgrades to look out for
OnePlus 15: four awesome upgrades, and two disappointing downgrades to look out for
The first-ever Galaxy Tab S10 Lite discount makes Samsung's newest tablet an even smarter buy
The first-ever Galaxy Tab S10 Lite discount makes Samsung's newest tablet an even smarter buy
JBL Xtreme 4 gets $102 price cut at Walmart
JBL Xtreme 4 gets $102 price cut at Walmart

Latest News

Could Apple deliver more than what is expected in 2027?
Could Apple deliver more than what is expected in 2027?
JBL Xtreme 4 gets $102 price cut at Walmart
JBL Xtreme 4 gets $102 price cut at Walmart
Honor Magic 8 and 8 Pro leak reveals almost everything ahead of October 15 launch
Honor Magic 8 and 8 Pro leak reveals almost everything ahead of October 15 launch
The half-off Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) is one of Amazon's greatest early Prime Day bargains
The half-off Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) is one of Amazon's greatest early Prime Day bargains
Early October Prime Day deal slashes 47% off the Beats Studio Buds plunging them below $80
Early October Prime Day deal slashes 47% off the Beats Studio Buds plunging them below $80
Jony Ive's first big post-Apple device might be in serious trouble
Jony Ive's first big post-Apple device might be in serious trouble
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless