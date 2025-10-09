Galaxy Tab S10+ is still selling at Prime Day price and ready to be your daily companion

Galaxy Tab S10

If we were someone looking for a powerful and big tablet that will serve well for years, we’d get this bad boy at $175 off in a heartbeat.Seriously, with a powerful MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset, 12GB of RAM, and seven years of software updates from 2024 onwards, this tablet will remain a reliable companion for years to come. This, of course, makes it a solid long-term investment, especially if you’re someone who doesn’t upgrade very often.Not to mention, it ships with its own S Pen, which not only saves you extra cash but also allows you to boost your productivity with faster note-taking and even use your tablet for drawing. And drawing — or any other activity, for that matter — will be a mesmerizing experience on the stunning 12.4-inch AMOLED screen with a 2800 × 1752 resolution and HDR support. Meanwhile, its 16:10 aspect ratio and larger screen real estate make it perfect for watching hit TV series like Peacemaker, Gen V, The Terminal List: Dark Wolf, and more.So yeah, the+ is that awesome. It offers a lot of value on all fronts, whether it’s productivity or entertainment. Don’t hesitate — save with this limited-time deal now!