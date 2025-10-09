Galaxy Tab S10+ is still selling at Prime Day price and ready to be your daily companion
With its stellar performance and gorgeous display, plus seven years of software support, this is a top choice for shoppers looking for a long-term investment.
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
October Prime Day was particularly interesting in terms of discounts on the Galaxy Tab S10+. At the start of the event, the tablet was discounted by $150. Then, its price dropped not once but twice — first to $165 off, and then to $175 off.
But here’s the kicker — the Galaxy Tab S10+ is still available at its last Prime Day discount, even though the event has officially ended. This means it’s not too late to grab this powerhouse for just under $825 instead of splurging about $1,000. The bad news is that you’ll have to act fast and get one right now, as this is a limited-time deal and only Amazon knows when it will end.
If we were someone looking for a powerful and big tablet that will serve well for years, we’d get this bad boy at $175 off in a heartbeat.
Seriously, with a powerful MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset, 12GB of RAM, and seven years of software updates from 2024 onwards, this tablet will remain a reliable companion for years to come. This, of course, makes it a solid long-term investment, especially if you’re someone who doesn’t upgrade very often.
So yeah, the Galaxy Tab S10+ is that awesome. It offers a lot of value on all fronts, whether it’s productivity or entertainment. Don’t hesitate — save with this limited-time deal now!
