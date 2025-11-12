This exclusive Galaxy Tab S10 Lite promo is still going strong
It's not too late to take advantage of Walmart's generous deal!
Looking for an affordable Samsung tablet with an S Pen in the box? The Galaxy Tab S10 Lite is just the one for you. Normally priced at $349.99, this bad boy remains a bestseller at Walmart! Why? Because this seller is giving you an exclusive $51 discount.
Yep, you read that right — exclusive. That means no retailer offers the same discount. We’ve checked prices elsewhere, and Best Buy, Amazon, and Samsung only give you $30 off this bad boy. If you’re feeling tempted, you'd better hurry, though — this offer has been available for nearly two weeks and could vanish any minute.
What about performance? Since this is an affordable tablet, it obviously won’t rival the Galaxy Tab S11 or the Tab S11 Ultra. However, it holds its own pretty well against other sub-$350 tablets with its Exynos 1380 chipset. You’re also getting 6GB RAM and 128GB of space on this model, but a microSD card can expand the total storage to 2TB!
However you look at it, the Galaxy Tab S10 Lite is one of the best budget tablets on the market. And now, it’s $51 cheaper, making it an even easier choice for Samsung tablet buyers. Get yours and save while it lasts.
But what’s so good about this tablet? Quite a bit, actually. It features a 10.9-inch display with crisp resolution and a reasonably smooth 90Hz refresh rate, making it a great choice for casual entertainment. And with Vision Booster, you’ll have fewer issues with outdoor visibility.
The S Pen is one of the main highlights here. It’s perfect for handwriting, drawing, and jotting down notes during classes — and anything else you can think of. Oh, and did we mention it also supports some AI features like Object Eraser? Rounding things out is a solid software support promise from Samsung — up to seven years — and a battery that can last up to 16 hours!
