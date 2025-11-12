This exclusive Galaxy Tab S10 Lite promo is still going strong

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 11" 22% off!

Looking for an affordable Samsung tablet with an S Pen in the box? The Galaxy Tab S10 Lite is just the one for you. Normally priced at $349.99, this bad boy remains a bestseller at Walmart! Why? Because this seller is giving you an exclusive $51 discount.

Save 15% on the Galaxy Tab S10 Lite

$299
$349 99
$51 off (15%)
Walmart's exclusive Galaxy Tab S10 Lite is still going strong. Right now, you can get the device for $51 off its original price. With its S Pen in the box and great overall performance, this tablet is a solid pick right now.
Buy at Walmart

Yep, you read that right — exclusive. That means no retailer offers the same discount. We’ve checked prices elsewhere, and Best Buy, Amazon, and Samsung only give you $30 off this bad boy. If you’re feeling tempted, you'd better hurry, though — this offer has been available for nearly two weeks and could vanish any minute.

But what’s so good about this tablet? Quite a bit, actually. It features a 10.9-inch display with crisp resolution and a reasonably smooth 90Hz refresh rate, making it a great choice for casual entertainment. And with Vision Booster, you’ll have fewer issues with outdoor visibility.

What about performance? Since this is an affordable tablet, it obviously won’t rival the Galaxy Tab S11 or the Tab S11 Ultra. However, it holds its own pretty well against other sub-$350 tablets with its Exynos 1380 chipset. You’re also getting 6GB RAM and 128GB of space on this model, but a microSD card can expand the total storage to 2TB!

The S Pen is one of the main highlights here. It’s perfect for handwriting, drawing, and jotting down notes during classes — and anything else you can think of. Oh, and did we mention it also supports some AI features like Object Eraser? Rounding things out is a solid software support promise from Samsung — up to seven years — and a battery that can last up to 16 hours!

However you look at it, the Galaxy Tab S10 Lite is one of the best budget tablets on the market. And now, it’s $51 cheaper, making it an even easier choice for Samsung tablet buyers. Get yours and save while it lasts.

Polina Kovalakova
