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Grab this Fan Edition Samsung tablet for less with Amazon's ongoing sale

The Galaxy Tab S10 FE is a hit right now, and you should definitely check it out.

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A person wearing glasses showcases the Galaxy Tab S10 FE screen.
This Galaxy Tab S device is great for learning, entertainment, and more. | Image by PhoneArena

If you're after a high-class Galaxy Tab S device without the premium price tag of the Tab S11 Ultra, I'd suggest checking out the Tab S10 FE. Right now, the 256GB version of this Fan Edition model is down by 18%, bringing it to a much more affordable price. 

Galaxy Tab S10 FE: $100 off at Amazon

$100 off (18%)
The Galaxy Tab S10 FE offers great value for money, thanks to this latest Amazon offer. Right now, the upper mid-range tablet with an S Pen in the box can be yours for $100 off its list price. The promo is only available on the 256GB variant.
Buy at Amazon

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Although Amazon has slashed this Samsung tablet to an even cheaper price during the Black Friday 2025 sales, this promo is one of the best ones in 2026. If you're  tempted, now's the time to act because the bargain could vanish any minute. 

With its 10.9-inch screen, this model is perfect for on-the-go and one-hand use. Samsung doesn't include OLED here, but the device still delivers good-looking visuals, while the 90Hz refresh rate ensures a mostly smooth scrolling experience.

The slate is equipped with an Exynos 1580 chip under the hood — the same one used in the Galaxy A56. While it's not a flagship killer by any means, this chip delivers great potential for daily tasks nonetheless.

What I really like about this model is the addition of the S Pen. Integrating helpful tools like Math Solver and Handwriting Assist, Samsung supercharges your experience. That's a big plus, as it moves the device beyond a simple entertainment device to a truly useful learning companion.

The Galaxy Tab S10 FE also offers plenty of juice on a single charge. The South Korean tech giant estimates it can last up to 20 hours, which is more than enough for several days of light use. 

If you think the Galaxy Tab S10 FE is good enough for your needs, definitely check out Amazon's ongoing sale. At 18% off its ~$570 asking price (for the 256GB variant), this option delivers plenty of bang for your buck. Don't waste time and save while you still can.

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Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
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