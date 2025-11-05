Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra -42% off!

Amazon slashes $100 off the mid-range Galaxy Tab S10 FE

The tablet delivers dependable performance, offers pleasant visuals for the price, and is a real treat at this discount.

Looking for a solid mid-range tablet that’ll have your back in every scenario without straining your budget? Well, Amazon’s deal on the Galaxy Tab S10 FE might be just what you’ve been searching for.

Right now, the retailer is selling the 256GB version of Samsung’s mid-ranger for $100 off its price. Thanks to that, you can treat yourself to one for less than $470. It’s worth noting that it’s rarely available at such a low price, as the tablet typically goes for $70 off when it’s not selling at its MSRP (Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price) of about $570.

Galaxy Tab S10 FE 256GB: Save $100 on Amazon!

$100 off (18%)
Amazon is offering a sweet $100 discount on the Galaxy Tab S10 FE with 256GB of storage, dropping it below $470. The tablet boasts speedy performance and is a great choice for shoppers who want a dependable slate that won't strain their budget. Don't miss out!
Buy at Amazon

That said, the offer applies only to the Blue and Silver models. Plus, it has a red “Limited-time deal” banner, which means it might expire soon. So, we suggest hurrying up, as our friend here is one of the best mid-range tablets on the market, and it’s always an incredible opportunity to snag it for $100 off.

Boasting Samsung’s capable Exynos 1580 chipset and 12GB of RAM, it offers dependable performance. Sure, it’s not a powerhouse like the Galaxy Tab S11, but it can still handle most tasks with ease. Plus, its screen supports a 90Hz refresh rate, making it feel snappy and responsive.

Speaking of the display, you get a 10.9-inch LCD panel on board featuring a 2304 x 1440 resolution. It delivers pleasant visuals for the price, even though it’s not an OLED screen, which means it lacks those deep blacks we so cherish on this type of display. Of course, that’s to be expected, as it’s extremely rare for tablets in this price range to sport OLED panels. Most of them come with an LCD screen, just like our friend here.

On the flip side, the Galaxy Tab S10 FE is one of the few tablets that come with an included stylus in the box. Not only will you be able to take notes faster and sketch on your slate, but you’ll also score extra savings.

Overall, we think this is a solid choice for anyone who wants a capable tablet for day-to-day tasks that won’t break the bank. If you agree with us, be sure to act fast and save with this deal today!

