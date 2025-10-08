iPhone 16 Pro (Refurb) from $813 – Back Market
I find Galaxy Tab A9+ to be absolute no-brainer with this October Prime Day discount

This is one of the best affordable tablets on the market, and it can be yours for just under $150. Don't miss out!

Samsung Tablets Deals
A close-up of the Galaxy Tab A9+.
Amazon’s October Prime Day is running at full force, and I’m seeing generous Prime Day tablet deals left and right. There’s something for everyone.

There are unmissable Prime Day discounts on high-end tablets like the Galaxy Tab S10+ as well as incredible offers on budget-friendly options like the Galaxy Tab A9+. In fact, I managed to find this affordable slate at a pretty awesome $71 discount on Amazon, allowing bargain hunters — like yours truly — to get the model with 64GB of storage for just under $149. Not bad, considering that the usual cost of the slate is around $220.

Galaxy Tab A9+: Save $71 during Prime Day!

$71 off (32%)
October Prime Day has slashed a whole $71 off the 64GB Galaxy Tab A9+, dropping it below $150. This is a bargain price for all the value this bad boy delivers. Plus, you can expand its storage space via a microSD card if you find its 64GB insufficient. So, act fast and save while you can!
I’d act fast and pull the trigger on this promo as soon as possible if I were you, though. After all, Amazon is full of deal hunters right now and such sweet offers tend to expire fast during massive shopping events like Prime Day.

Now, I understand that getting a tablet with only 64GB of storage may not seem like a no-brainer deal. After all, 64GB isn’t enough in 2025. That’s why this particular model comes with a dedicated slot for a memory card, allowing you to expand its storage space. So, if the built-in 64GB isn’t sufficient, just pop in a microSD card and you’ll be good to go.

Of course, since this is a budget slate, it won’t wow you with stunning performance. But it’s also worth noting that its Snapdragon 695 chipset, complemented by 4GB of RAM, allows it to handle daily tasks without any issues. You should be able to watch videos and browse the web or your socials without any unnecessary drama.

Speaking of watching videos, our friend here delivers a pleasant viewing experience. It rocks an 11-inch LCD screen with a 1920 × 1200 resolution and a 16:10 aspect ratio, which I think is a solid display for a tablet that can be yours for just south of $149. Not to mention, it comes with four stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support and supports a 90Hz refresh rate, amplifying the viewing and browsing experience even further.

So, what are you still waiting for? It’s completely obvious how big a bargain the Galaxy Tab A9+ really is this Prime Day. Therefore, don’t waste any more time and grab one at an unbeatable price today!

