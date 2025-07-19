Amazon brings the Galaxy Tab A9+ to even more budget-friendly price with its latest deal
The slate can now be yours for just south of $170, which is a great price for all the value it offers.
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Apparently, Amazon is feeling quite generous, offering a hefty $330 discount on the Galaxy Tab S9, dropping it below the $467 mark. But if you want a capable Galaxy Tab at an even cheaper price and don't need all the firepower of a high-end model, the retailer's deal on the Galaxy Tab A9+ is probably more up your alley.
Sure, it's not among the best tablets money can buy, but it still packs a lot of value, especially for just under $160. For instance, it rocks a Snapdragon 695 chipset and 4GB of RAM, delivering good enough performance for daily tasks like web browsing and video streaming. The best part? It comes with a dedicated slot for a microSD card, so you can expand its storage space, since 64GB probably won't be enough to house all your photos and videos.
All in all, the Galaxy Tab A9+ is a solid pick for anyone who wants an affordable slate with decent performance and intends to use the tablet mainly for watching videos and browsing the web. So, if it checks all the right boxes for you, don't miss out—save today!
The model with 64GB of storage is currently selling at a 23% discount, cutting $51 off its price. This allows bargain hunters to score one for just under $160, which is a solid price for everything this bad boy offers in return.
Sure, it's not among the best tablets money can buy, but it still packs a lot of value, especially for just under $160. For instance, it rocks a Snapdragon 695 chipset and 4GB of RAM, delivering good enough performance for daily tasks like web browsing and video streaming. The best part? It comes with a dedicated slot for a microSD card, so you can expand its storage space, since 64GB probably won't be enough to house all your photos and videos.
Another standout feature is its beautiful 11-inch LCD display, offering a 1920 x 1200 resolution and a 16:10 aspect ratio that delivers rich, detailed visuals on the cheap. Complementing the display are four stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support, providing immersive sound. Add in a smooth 90Hz refresh rate, and you've got a device that feels fast and responsive without breaking the bank.
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: