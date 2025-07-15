Galaxy Tab S9 gets a 41% discount that drops it below $470, becoming an absolute steal

Galaxy Tab A9+ 11” 64GB - 23% off!
A person holding a Galaxy Tab S9.
As Samsung's latest and greatest tablets, the Galaxy Tab S10+ and Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra are likely on your radar if you're shopping for a new high-end Android slate. While both are worth every penny, we think you might forget about them entirely once you see that the Galaxy Tab S9 is going for a whopping 41% off on Amazon.

That’s right! The retailer is offering a massive 41% discount on the 128GB version of this top-tier slate, slashing $330 off the price. That means you can grab one for just under $470 — a steal, considering this bad boy used to cost around $800 when it was one of the best tablets on the market. There's no telling how long this deal will last, so be sure to act fast and take advantage of it now, because you definitely don't want to miss out!

Galaxy Tab S9 128GB: Save $330 on Amazon!

$330 off (41%)
Amazon’s selling the 11-inch Galaxy Tab S9 with 128GB of storage for $330 off, dropping it to just under $470. With a high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC under the hood and a vibrant AMOLED display, this tablet a solid pick for watching shows, playing games, or just getting stuff done. Act fast and save while the offer lasts!
Buy at Amazon


Sure, our friend here isn't a spring chicken, but its high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and 8GB of RAM still allow it to deliver fast performance and tackle demanding tasks and games without hiccups. Meanwhile, its beautiful 11-inch AMOLED screen with a 2560 x 1600 resolution and a 16:10 aspect ratio delivers stunning visuals, so it can easily become your go-to entertainment device.

Battery life is solid too, with the 8,400 mAh cell providing enough power to get you through a full day of regular use. And when it's time to recharge, the 45W wired charging brings it back to full in just 1 hour and 42 minutes.

So, yeah! Samsung may have newer and more powerful high-end tablets, but there's no denying that the Galaxy Tab S9 is a no-brainer at 41% off. So don't wait — save today!

