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Galaxy S26 with Exynos may come with 30% shorter battery life: buyer beware

The Exynos vs. Snapdragon rematch is on.

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Take this with a grain of salt, but still. | Image by PhoneArena
Not all Galaxy S26 phones are made quite the same. Yes, you get the same display, the same cameras, the same battery capacity, et cetera – but not the same chipset depending on where you're located.

Some markets – including the US – get the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 treatment, while the majority of the world get the Exynos 2600 under the hood. The former is what almost all Android flagships today want to pack, while the latter is Samsung's advanced in-house chip that's made on a 2nm node.

Even the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 is built on the "older" 3nm node, so the Exynos 2600 should definitely be more energy efficient, right?

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Could there be a (big) difference in battery life between these two? Indeed there seems to be, but it's not what one might expect.

Up to a third longer battery life




When it comes to battery life, it's not wise to compare phones (from different brands) with the same chipset. There are plenty of factors that can distort the tests: displays that vary in size and brightness, software optimizations, heat management and so on. Not to mention the battery cell itself.

But what about two "identical" Galaxy S26 models – one that has the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 and one that comes with the Exynos 2600? Since the rest of the hardware and software is the same, it would be an interesting comparison.

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That's precisely what a YouTuber with the channel nickname "Android Addicts" has done, and the findings are quite intriguing.

Now, be sure to take this with a grain of salt, as this is an unofficial test:

  • Galaxy S26 with Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 – 9 hours and 26 minutes
  • Galaxy S26 with Exynos 2600 – 6 hours and 48 minutes

That's nearly a 30% difference in favor of the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5.

I'm not sure (if confirmed by other tests) that these Exynos 2600 results can be "fixed" via a software upgrade at some point in the near future. Let's hope so, since those 2 hours and 38 minutes of extra screen time are a night-and-day type of difference.

Should Samsung be transparent about the battery life with the chip split?
6 Votes

The chip split


The good news is that the United States (along with China and Japan) gets the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset in the Galaxy S26 (and Galaxy S26 Plus).

Meanwhile, Samsung's in-house Exynos 2600 gets installed in units that are sold in the rest of the world. Like in Europe, for example.

If you're after the Galaxy S26 Ultra, fret not. This bad boy is sold with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 exclusively, regardless of country or market.

Be aware


So, here's my tip of the day.

If you happen to live in the US and someone offers you a Galaxy S26 phone at a lower-than-usual price, be sure to check which chipset is in there. If it's the Exynos 2600, there's probably a battery compromise attached to the deal.

Other than that, you can pop the champagne and enjoy your Snapdragon and your 9+ hours of screen time. Just don't overdo it, as your eyes will need a rest, too.

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Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.
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