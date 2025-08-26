Galaxy S25 from Mint Mobile - $30/month

Galaxy S26 Ultra is already a winner in my book, thanks to Samsung's rumored move

I am so glad that the Galaxy S26 Ultra will not be haunted by the ghost of the Note.

This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
Galaxy S26 Ultra design
Galaxy S23 Ultra and Note 20 Ultra | Image Credit - PhoneArena

Samsung killed the Galaxy Note 20 back in 2020, but it has only now begun letting go. For years, the S Ultra has been defined by the Note, but the Galaxy S26 Ultra is poised to break free from the shadow of that device, allowing it to truly shine on its own.

Don't get me wrong, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is one of the raddest phones around. It was the first S series handset to start distancing itself from the Note. Not only did it have a less angular design, but it also reduced emphasis on the S Pen stylus.

Note loyalists always knew that the S Ultra was no Note, but it took Samsung more than five years to fully acknowledge that. The company has begrudgingly admitted that the Note formula cannot be replicated.

Galaxy Note didn't suffer from impostor syndrome


The Galaxy Note's success was rooted in its clear identity as a productivity powerhouse. It wasn't courting everyone willing to spend top dollar on a phone. Instead, the device only targeted those who valued serious tasks and multitasking above anything else.

The Galaxy S Ultra, on the other hand, is a general-purpose flagship that's lacking in character. Niching down is important, though, which is perhaps why the Galaxy S26 Ultra is carving out an identity of its own. While the Galaxy S26 Ultra will likely support the S Pen, it may switch to different tech to make space for Qi2 magnets. The phone's successor may ditch the digital pen altogether.

Galaxy S26 Ultra shouldn't try to be everything for everyone


Samsung has finally started giving the Ultra model the focus it deserves, but the recipe still needs refinement.

You might think about buying the Apple iPhone 16 Pro for its fluidity and the Google Pixel 9 Pro for its camera, but Samsung's scattershot approach with the Galaxy S25 Ultra means that it doesn't have the charisma that makes it that bit more special for buyers than other top phones. Granted, the Galaxy S25 Ultra has very few weaknesses, but its overwhelming feature set makes it feel less memorable.

That may begin to change with the Galaxy S26 Ultra, which will recommit to casual users who need a luxury phone.

What would make the Galaxy S26 Ultra truly stand out?

Vote View Result

Where does that leave power users?



That's a tough one. The Galaxy Z Fold is another series that was positioned as a Note successor, but it's more of an entertainment device now. It can be used for enhancing productivity, but not in the same way as the Note.

Perhaps phones aren't really the best choice for customers who don't use their smartphones as consumption devices. Biggest of all, perhaps it's not the Fold and S Ultra's job to ensure that group doesn't feel left out.

Free of the Note's legacy, I am excited to see what the Galaxy S26 Ultra, and even the Fold 8, will become. The Note will be remembered fondly, but Samsung is doing the right thing by allowing the S26 Ultra to forge its own path.

Anam Hamid Senior News and Deals Writer
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless