Samsung's $2,000 Galaxy Z Fold 7 abandons the S Pen

Galaxy Z Fold 7

Samsung spokesperson, July 2025





Galaxy Z Fold 7

Rumors said that Samsung removed the digitizer layer to make the phone thinner, and then ran into production issues with the passive stylus it was supposedly developing for theRegardless, most fans will not take this news well, considering the new phone is pricier and starts at $2,000.Granted, it brings highly requested changes to the table, including a thinner profile, reduced heft, larger screens, a new 200MP camera, a 10MP camera on the inner screen, and better protection against dust, but those were long overdue.Besides, Samsung has increased the price for the second year in a row, which makes the lack of S Pen compatibility sting even more.Even though Samsung says that the S Pen is still an integral part of the Galaxy lineup, it's hard to put much stock in that statement, considering the company also removed Bluetooth functionality from the Galaxy S25 Ultra 's S Pen.This is also a step back from the direction Samsung was heading in just two years ago. The company had built a Galaxy Z Fold 5 prototype with an S Pen slot . And now, it has decided that Fold users don't need the S Pen at all.The lack of support also backs up a rumor claiming the Galaxy S27 Ultra won't have an S Pen slot