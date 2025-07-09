Galaxy Z Fold 6 - $750 off for Prime Day!
Samsung's $2,000 Galaxy Z Fold 7 abandons the S Pen

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 doesn't allow the use of the S Pen.

Galaxy Z Fold 7 S Pen
The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is official after months of leaks, and while it's a massive upgrade over the Fold 6, it's no longer compatible with something that made Samsung's foldable phones special: the S Pen stylus.

A last-minute report indicated that Samsung's new book-style foldable phone would drop support for the stylus, and it was right on the money.

The Galaxy Z Fold7 does not include S Pen support this time around. 
Samsung spokesperson, July 2025

Samsung told Android Central that the Galaxy Z Fold 7 lacks stylus functionality. Samsung didn't give a definitive reason for removing stylus support when asked by PetaPixel, but did hint that it was due to the lighter and thinner design.

While the S Pen remains a valuable part of the Galaxy line up, our priority with this latest iteration of these products was delivering the lightest and thinnest Galaxy Z series experience yet, as the most important user experience for this generation was to maximize portability.
Samsung spokesperson, July 2025

Rumors said that Samsung removed the digitizer layer to make the phone thinner, and then ran into production issues with the passive stylus it was supposedly developing for the Galaxy Z Fold 7.

Regardless, most fans will not take this news well, considering the new phone is pricier and starts at $2,000.

Granted, it brings highly requested changes to the table, including a thinner profile, reduced heft, larger screens, a new 200MP camera, a 10MP camera on the inner screen, and better protection against dust, but those were long overdue.

Besides, Samsung has increased the price for the second year in a row, which makes the lack of S Pen compatibility sting even more.

Even though Samsung says that the S Pen is still an integral part of the Galaxy lineup, it's hard to put much stock in that statement, considering the company also removed Bluetooth functionality from the Galaxy S25 Ultra's S Pen.

This is also a step back from the direction Samsung was heading in just two years ago. The company had built a Galaxy Z Fold 5 prototype with an S Pen slot. And now, it has decided that Fold users don't need the S Pen at all.

The lack of support also backs up a rumor claiming the Galaxy S27 Ultra won't have an S Pen slot.

