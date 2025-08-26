Galaxy S25 from Mint Mobile - $30/month

You’re going to love this rumored Galaxy S26 Ultra design change and the reason behind it

Samsung may bring back one of the most iconic design elements from recent years because of major hardware improvements.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Galaxy S Series
You’re going to love this rumored Galaxy S26 Ultra design change and the reason behind it
After the nearly identical Galaxy S25 Ultra and Galaxy S24 Ultra, Samsung might finally introduce a more radical redesign of its top-tier flagship smartphone. However, the reason behind this could be something more than pure aesthetics.

According to a rumor(translated source) from the Korean media Newsis, Samsung will once again use a camera island on the Galaxy S26 Ultra. The last time that happened was with the Galaxy S21 Ultra, and Samsung has used the “water drop” design ever since.

While the cosmetic aspect is more than welcome, Samsung may feel forced to change the design of the Ultra. The report claims that the company is preparing major upgrades to the main shooter and the telephoto camera. Those changes may include larger camera sensors, which could require more physical space on the device, and that’s what the camera bump would provide.

Which camera design do you prefer?

Vote View Result


If the rumor turns out to be true, that won’t be the first major smartphone with a heftier camera bump this season. The iPhone 17 Pro is also rumored to get a substantial camera redesign, with a much larger camera bump and improved camera hardware. 

The camera bump might be only one of many design changes on the Galaxy S26 Ultra. Recently, another rumor claimed that Samsung may completely abandon the boxy design and introduce even rounder corners on the next Ultra. Another leak suggested that a new display technology, called Flex Magic Pixel, could utilize AI to adjust the viewing angles of the display according to the content it’s showing.

So far, the Galaxy S26 Ultra rumors make it sound like a much more interesting device than anything Samsung has released in recent years. I don’t expect a complete overhaul every year, but both Apple and Samsung felt a bit stuck with their latest models, so I am more than happy to see some changes, even though a bigger camera bump isn’t what I’d put on top of my wishlist.

You’re going to love this rumored Galaxy S26 Ultra design change and the reason behind it
"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Good news everyone! Over the past year we've been working on an exciting passion project of ours and we're thrilled to announce it will be ready to release in just a few short months.

"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every tech-head that will bring you on a journey to relive the greatest technological revolution of the 21st century. For more details, simply follow the link below!

LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE

Grab the Galaxy S25 + 2 Yrs Unlimited – only $30/mo from Mint Mobile

With Galaxy AI – port-in & $720 upfront required


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/344-200/PA-ITemelkov-Profile-2.webp
Ilia Temelkov Senior News Writer
Ilia, a tech journalist at PhoneArena, has been covering the mobile industry since 2011, with experience at outlets like Forbes Bulgaria. Passionate about smartphones, tablets, and consumer tech, he blends deep industry knowledge with a personal fascination that began with his first Nokia and Sony Ericsson devices. Originally from Bulgaria and now based in Lima, Peru, Ilia balances his tech obsessions with walking his dog, training at the gym, and slowly mastering Spanish.
Read the latest from Ilia Temelkov
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

The State of Mobile Gaming

by TBomb • 2

I dont need a thinner phone

by bklabel • 15

When will one UI 8 come to the galaxy watch 7 44mm

by Aakifxblackwood • 3
Start Discussion View All
Explore Related Devices

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

T-Mobile announces monumental changes that will make many customers very happy
T-Mobile announces monumental changes that will make many customers very happy
What Samsung is doing to the Galaxy S26 Ultra will convince even more people to just get an iPhone
What Samsung is doing to the Galaxy S26 Ultra will convince even more people to just get an iPhone
Your Google Messages app will soon get a smarter way to prove who you’re talking to
Your Google Messages app will soon get a smarter way to prove who you’re talking to
T-Mobile users report two curious connectivity changes
T-Mobile users report two curious connectivity changes
Even bigger Google Messages branding change spotted
Even bigger Google Messages branding change spotted
Some T-Mobile reps lost their monthly cash bonus due to T-Life
Some T-Mobile reps lost their monthly cash bonus due to T-Life

Latest News

Enemies or not, Trump may be able to solve Musk's problems with the EU just like that
Enemies or not, Trump may be able to solve Musk's problems with the EU just like that
Apple is about to make the gravest iPhone camera mistake, but I have the perfect solution
Apple is about to make the gravest iPhone camera mistake, but I have the perfect solution
Yes, reverse wireless charging sounds amazing, but Apple will probably make you wait
Yes, reverse wireless charging sounds amazing, but Apple will probably make you wait
Best back to school deals in 2025: upgrade your semester with epic discounts on phones, tablets, and more
Best back to school deals in 2025: upgrade your semester with epic discounts on phones, tablets, and more
T-Mobile announces monumental changes that will make many customers very happy
T-Mobile announces monumental changes that will make many customers very happy
The Pixel 10 Pro Fold isn’t thin, but that might be a good thing
The Pixel 10 Pro Fold isn’t thin, but that might be a good thing
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless