You’re going to love this rumored Galaxy S26 Ultra design change and the reason behind it
Samsung may bring back one of the most iconic design elements from recent years because of major hardware improvements.
After the nearly identical Galaxy S25 Ultra and Galaxy S24 Ultra, Samsung might finally introduce a more radical redesign of its top-tier flagship smartphone. However, the reason behind this could be something more than pure aesthetics.
According to a rumor(translated source) from the Korean media Newsis, Samsung will once again use a camera island on the Galaxy S26 Ultra. The last time that happened was with the Galaxy S21 Ultra, and Samsung has used the “water drop” design ever since.
While the cosmetic aspect is more than welcome, Samsung may feel forced to change the design of the Ultra. The report claims that the company is preparing major upgrades to the main shooter and the telephoto camera. Those changes may include larger camera sensors, which could require more physical space on the device, and that’s what the camera bump would provide.
If the rumor turns out to be true, that won’t be the first major smartphone with a heftier camera bump this season. The iPhone 17 Pro is also rumored to get a substantial camera redesign, with a much larger camera bump and improved camera hardware.
The camera bump might be only one of many design changes on the Galaxy S26 Ultra. Recently, another rumor claimed that Samsung may completely abandon the boxy design and introduce even rounder corners on the next Ultra. Another leak suggested that a new display technology, called Flex Magic Pixel, could utilize AI to adjust the viewing angles of the display according to the content it’s showing.
So far, the Galaxy S26 Ultra rumors make it sound like a much more interesting device than anything Samsung has released in recent years. I don’t expect a complete overhaul every year, but both Apple and Samsung felt a bit stuck with their latest models, so I am more than happy to see some changes, even though a bigger camera bump isn’t what I’d put on top of my wishlist.
