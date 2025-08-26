You’re going to love this rumored Galaxy S26 Ultra design change and the reason behind it

(translated source)



While the cosmetic aspect is more than welcome, Samsung may feel forced to change the design of the Ultra. The report claims that the company is preparing major upgrades to the main shooter and the telephoto camera. Those changes may include larger camera sensors, which could require more physical space on the device, and that’s what the camera bump would provide.





Which camera design do you prefer? Give me a camera island I prefer the “water drop” design I want flush cameras and a thick phone Give me a camera island 29.11% I prefer the “water drop” design 27.85% I want flush cameras and a thick phone 43.04%



If the rumor turns out to be true, that won’t be the first major smartphone with a heftier camera bump this season. The



Receive the latest Samsung news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy Galaxy S26 Ultra . Recently, another rumor claimed that Samsung may



So far, the Galaxy S26 Ultra rumors make it sound like a much more interesting device than anything Samsung has released in recent years. I don’t expect a complete overhaul every year, but both Apple and Samsung felt a bit stuck with their latest models, so I am more than happy to see some changes, even though a bigger camera bump isn’t what I’d put on top of my wishlist. If the rumor turns out to be true, that won’t be the first major smartphone with a heftier camera bump this season. The iPhone 17 Pro is also rumored to get a substantial camera redesign, with a much larger camera bump and improved camera hardware.The camera bump might be only one of many design changes on the. Recently, another rumor claimed that Samsung may completely abandon the boxy design and introduce even rounder corners on the next Ultra. Another leak suggested that a new display technology , called Flex Magic Pixel, could utilize AI to adjust the viewing angles of the display according to the content it’s showing.So far, therumors make it sound like a much more interesting device than anything Samsung has released in recent years. I don’t expect a complete overhaul every year, but both Apple and Samsung felt a bit stuck with their latest models, so I am more than happy to see some changes, even though a bigger camera bump isn’t what I’d put on top of my wishlist.









Good news everyone! Over the past year we've been working on an exciting passion project of ours and we're thrilled to announce it will be ready to release in just a few short months.







LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE "Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every tech-head that will bring you on a journey to relive the greatest technological revolution of the 21st century. For more details, simply follow the link below!

Grab the Galaxy S25 + 2 Yrs Unlimited – only $30/mo from Mint Mobile With Galaxy AI – port-in & $720 upfront required

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase Check Out The Offer