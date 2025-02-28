Samsung's Galaxy S25 series has broken a sales record previously held by the Galaxy Note 10
If you expected the Galaxy S25 trio of ultra-high-end handsets to post underwhelming sales results due to its many similarities with last year's Galaxy S24 family and various smaller and bigger controversies surrounding things like S Pen functionality, charging issues, camera issues, and overheating issues, the commercial reality might surprise you.
That's right, Samsung's latest crown jewels are proving to be monster hits... in at least one country. That's an especially important market for the Korea-based tech giant, mind you, and the box-office achievement is likely to have exceeded the company's most optimistic projections.
One million units in record time
Formally unveiled on January 22 and released two weeks later around the world, the S25, S25 Plus, and S25 Ultra apparently needed 21 days to reach a sales milestone of a million units in Samsung's homeland of South Korea.
That's three weeks from the actual commercial debut of the three super-premium Android devices, and that's one million phones that are actually in users' hands as we speak rather than talking about pre-orders or registrations that don't always lead to final sales.
The S25 Ultra is probably selling better than the S24 Ultra (among others). | Image Credit -- PhoneArena
Naturally, these are not Samsung's first-ever high-enders to hit the million milepost in the company's domestic market, but the Galaxy S24 trio, for instance, needed an extra week to reach that number back in February 2024. Believe it or not, the fastest Samsung phone to get to a million Korean sales was previously the Galaxy Note 10 around five and a half years ago.
That 25-day record has now been officially eclipsed by the Galaxy S25 family, and that's before Samsung could add a first-of-a-kind fourth member in April. It's certainly a little surprising to see three such familiar-looking handsets sell like hotcakes in today's incredibly crowded and competitive mobile industry, although at the same time, it's definitely worth pointing out that Samsung is playing things very mysteriously regarding sales figures and achievements in other regions.
While it's certainly a good sign that a number of color options went out of stock in the US recently, you'd expect to hear something (anything) from the company if the S25 series was truly popular stateside and in Europe.
The S25 Ultra is crushing its little brothers
Do you know how the Galaxy S24 Ultra was the only member of its family to make last year's global top 10 best-selling smartphones list? The Galaxy S25 Ultra definitely looks on track to carry its predecessor's legacy in 2025, incredibly accounting for "about" 50 percent of the aforementioned one million unit sales of the S25 series in Korea.
That means that the "vanilla" S25 and the S25 Plus barely matched the early popularity of their big brother together, which is obviously good news for Samsung from a profit margin perspective as well.
The S25 Ultra is definitely way more popular than the S25 Plus. | Image Credit -- PhoneArena
In other regions, I do expect the sales gap between the state-of-the-art S25 Ultra and the much more affordable Galaxy S25 to be a lot smaller, but all in all, it's already pretty clear what model will be named the world's top-selling high-end Android phone this year.
In terms of colorways, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is apparently especially popular in Titanium Silver Blue and Titanium White Silver flavors, while Ice Blue and Silver Shadow are currently the most successful shades of the S25 and S25 Plus (at least in South Korea).
Finally, it's interesting to note that Samsung believes the top-of-the-line processor, memory, and cameras of the Galaxy S25 series have led to their monster success, with the unchanged prices over the S24 family also highlighted as a key contributing element to a sales milestone for the history books.
