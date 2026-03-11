Get $5/mo off for 5 years on Visible premium plans
Google Pixel Watch 5 release date expectations, price estimates, and upgrades

By
Google Pixel Watch
Pixel Watch 4.
The Pixel Watch 4 for illustrative purposes. | Image by PhoneArena
Pixel Watch 5: what to expect

What's expected to change vs the Pixel Watch 4: 
  • Potentially a Google-made Tensor chip 
  • Advanced Fitbit health tracking
  • WearOS 5
  • Similar design to its predecessor 

Expected release timeline:
  • The Pixel Watch 5 is expected to come sometime in late 2026. 
  • Its predecessor launched in October 2025, after getting announced in August, so we expect a similar scenario this year. 

Expected price:
  • No leaks about the price have come out just yet. 
  • Right now, we expect the Watch 5 to cost similarly to its predecessor: starting at $349. 


Pixel Watch 5 release date


The Pixel Watch 5 should come out in late 2026. Last year, Google announced the Pixel Watch 4 in August but released it in October. So far, we have no leaks to tell us exactly when to expect its successor. 

    Device
    		AnnouncementMarket release
    Pixel Watch 5
    		Summer or late 2026*
    		October 2026*
    Pixel Watch 4
    		August 20, 2025
    		October 9, 2025
    Pixel Watch 3August 13, 2024
    		August 22, 2024
    * - probable dates


    Pixel Watch 5 price


    The Pixel Watch 5 is expected to retain the same price as its predecessor, starting at $349 for the Wi-Fi-only model in the smaller size. No leaks have, however, given us information just yet, so it's still possible Google may raise prices. 

    Pixel Watch model41 mm Wi-Fi45 mm Wi-Fi41 mm LTE45 mm LTE
    Pixel Watch 5$349*$399*$449*$499*
    Pixel Watch 4
    		$349$399$449$499
    Pixel Watch 3$349$399$449$499
    *- anticipated prices

    Pixel Watch 5 storage


    Pixel Watch 5 expected storage capacity:
    • 32 GB

    The Pixel Watch 4 had 32 GB of storage, which is plenty for a smartwatch, actually. We expect the same storage capacity to be offered with its successor as well.

    Pixel Watch 5 design


    The Pixel Watch 4 didn't bring a huge redesign. However, it brought a change that many would appreciate: the Pixel Watch 4 is repairable, meaning if you crack its glass, it's no longer something to toss into the garbage. 


    Most likely, the Watch 5 will keep this repairability. We also expect it to be rated IP68 or 5 ATM, just like its predecessor. Once again we expect a recognizable and minimalistic circle design, with two size options (41 and 45 mm). Some rumors claim we may see an enhanced sapphire crystal durability. 

    We will potentially see some new colors as well, and probably new watch faces.

    Pixel Watch 5 display


    The Pixel Watch 5's predecessor brought an upgrade in the display department, bumping up its brightness to 3,000 nits of peak brightness. Although no leaks are yet to detail what we should expect here as upgrades, it's safe to assume this time around, it would be a more minimal upgrade. 

    SmartwatchScreen sizeBrightness
    Pixel Watch 5 41 mm 1.2-inch*3,000*
    Pixel Watch 4 41 mm1.2-inch3,000
    * - anticipated sizes

    Google may trim the bezels further (the Pixel Watch 4's bezels were 16% thinner than last year) for a more modern look. With the Watch 4, we also got the Actua 360 domed display, which means the whole display is domed for a stylish and quite unique look. 

      Pixel Watch 5 battery


      Rumor has it that the Pixel Watch 5 may focus on optimizing the battery life thanks to the new processor it may have. We've not heard about upgrades in terms of battery sizes, but the Watch 4 already brought some upgrades in this department, making the 45 mm model last up to 40 hours, and the 41 mm up to 30. 

      Of course, Google also offers Battery Saver, which prolongs the battery life on the timepiece even more. With the Watch 4, Google also brought fast charging, so it's likely this one is going to stay too. 

        Pixel Watch 5 features and software


        The Pixel Watch 5 will likely run on Wear OS 7. That's Google's Android-based operating system for smartwatches. Moreover, you can safely expect a plethora of generative AI features to come to the smartwatch in line with what the competitors may be doing this year as well. 

        The Pixel Watch 5 will likely come with Gemini, which is one of the best generative AI chatbots on the market right now. 

        Expect the features from last year to also be present here, including emergency satellite communication, Safety Check, Emergency Sharing, and Fall and Crash Detection. Google Maps and Wallet support is also likely coming, as well as the Pixel Recorder app and the Pixel Phone Camera Control. 

        You'll also be likely able to take advantage of over 40 exercise types and the Fitbit Morning Brief with a daily rundown of your health activity (sleep, readiness, and goal progress). Of course, you'll also be able to benefit from a personal AI Health Coach with Fitbit Premium. 

          Pixel Watch 5 hardware and specs


          Pixel Watch 5 expected specs:
          • CPU: Potential Tensor chip, or chip from Qualcomm
          • Battery: 45 mm - up to 40 hours, 41 mm - up to 30 hours
          • Charging: 0-50% in 15 min.
          • Storage: 32 GB

          The most curious aspect of the hardware expectations for the Pixel Watch 5 comes down to the processor. Rumor has it that Google may choose its own Tensor chip this time around. The Watch 4 came with the fast and capable Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 Gen 2. 

          Google choosing (if the rumors are true) to go to its own custom-made Tensor chip for the smartwatch may help it improve efficiency and performance over the previous generations. We don't know which chip that would be, though, but it may be a Tensor specifically designed for smartwatches and not the Tensor G6, expected for the Pixel 11. Potentially, the chip may be based on the phone processor, though. 

          The new chip is said to bring improvements in the battery life for the upcoming device. 

          Meanwhile, it's important to note that Google may decide to go with the Qualcomm chip for another year. Hypothetically, this could be a W5 Gen 3 chip.

          Should I wait for the Pixel Watch 5?


          • You should wait for the Pixel Watch 5 if you're a Pixel fan and you will be due for an upgrade of your smartwatch this year. We'll know more about it in the coming months, so if you don't need to upgrade just now, I'd recommend waiting to see what upgrades the Watch 5 may bring. 

          • You should not wait for the Pixel Watch 5 if you currently own the Pixel Watch 4. The changes between the two models may not be big enough to warrant an upgrade. Also, you shouldn't wait for the Watch 5 if you own a brand-new smartwatch from another company as well, such as an Apple Watch Series 11, which got released in October. 

