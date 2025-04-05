S Pen may be left homeless by Samsung starting with the Galaxy S26 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S 25 Ultra buyers were dismayed to find out that once again, the battery capacity of Sammy's top-of-the-line flagship phone was 5000mAh. The last few generations of the Galaxy S Ultra models have been equipped with the same capacity battery. To end this monotonous repetition, the manufacturer is reportedly looking at ways to remove the S Pen silo from the phone which would help open up internal space for a larger battery.





Galaxy S26 users place the digital stylus? One possibility would be to copy Apple's use of strong magnets on the iPad Pro that allows users to magnetically store their Apple Pencil and charge it while it "sticks" to the right side of the tablet (when held in portrait orientation). The S Pen could be designed to stick to one of the sides of the Galaxy S26 since the phone is expected to have flat sides. So if Samsung decides to plug up the S Pen's silo, where willusers place the digital stylus? One possibility would be to copy Apple's use of strong magnets on the iPad Pro that allows users to magnetically store their Apple Pencil and charge it while it "sticks" to the right side of the tablet (when held in portrait orientation). The S Pen could be designed to stick to one of the sides of thesince the phone is expected to have flat sides.











