S Pen may be left homeless by Samsung starting with the Galaxy S26 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S 25 Ultra buyers were dismayed to find out that once again, the battery capacity of Sammy's top-of-the-line flagship phone was 5000mAh. The last few generations of the Galaxy S Ultra models have been equipped with the same capacity battery. To end this monotonous repetition, the manufacturer is reportedly looking at ways to remove the S Pen silo from the phone which would help open up internal space for a larger battery.

Last month there was speculation from a leaker who said that the Galaxy S26 Ultra's main rear camera could feature variable aperture allowing the device to drop the second telephoto lens. That alone could help Samsung place a larger, stacked 5,500mAh battery in the phone. But combined with making the S Pen homeless, enough space could be created to allow the Galaxy S26 Ultra to carry a 7000mAh battery if the company switches to Silicon-Carbon batteries. This technology might be soon found in several phones from Chinese manufacturers sporting 8000mAh cells.

So if Samsung decides to plug up the S Pen's silo, where will Galaxy S26 users place the digital stylus? One possibility would be to copy Apple's use of strong magnets on the iPad Pro that allows users to magnetically store their Apple Pencil and charge it while it "sticks" to the right side of the tablet (when held in portrait orientation). The S Pen could be designed to stick to one of the sides of the Galaxy S26 since the phone is expected to have flat sides.

The S Pen could lose its silo starting with the Galaxy S26 Ultra says leaker.
The S Pen could lose its silo starting with the Galaxy S26 Ultra says leaker.

The same leaker behind the aforementioned rumor about the S Pen's silo, PandaFlashPro, also said about a month ago that the Galaxy S26 Ultra will not replace the front-facing punch-hole for an under-display camera. He also passed along renders showing that the upcoming Galaxy S26 Ultra will feature thinner bezels than what we see now with the currently available Galaxy S25 Ultra.

We could see the Galaxy S26 Ultra and the rest of the Galaxy S26 line introduced sometime next January 2026 and released later the same month. We expect the Galaxy S26 Ultra to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 with Galaxy application processor (AP). The other models will be equipped with the Exynos 2600 AP in all markets except for the U.S., China, and Canada. In those countries, all Galaxy S26 series models will feature the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 with Galaxy AP.
Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.
