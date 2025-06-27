Save $250 on Galaxy Book5 Pro 360
Samsung wants to replace the S Pen with more battery, but it’s scared to do so

S Pen or a bigger battery? Apparently, we can't have both.

By
1comment
Accessories Samsung Galaxy S Series
Using the Galaxy S Pen
This year, Samsung announced its decision to remove Bluetooth from the S Pen on the Galaxy S25 Ultra. Now, there have been rumors floating around about the S Pen being removed entirely, but apparently the company is scared to do so.

According to a brief conversation (translated source) with an industry insider, it appears that Samsung wants to remove the S Pen from the Galaxy S26 Ultra next year. However, the company is also planning to replace that wasted space with a bigger battery, something that I’m sure many would heartily welcome.

Bigger battery or the S Pen?

Vote View Result


Samsung is debating whether to go ahead with this move or not, apparently. The S Pen has become a pretty well-known feature of the company’s flagship phone, and a complete removal may lead to a lot of backlash.

Samsung defended its decision to remove Bluetooth from the S Pen, saying that very few people actually ever used the functionality. Even then, the negative reception online was very prominent, and removing the pen entirely would likely turn off some customers from Galaxy phones in the future.

Video Thumbnail
The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra faced backlash online for the S Pen. | Video credit — Samsung

If I had to choose, I’d pick the S Pen over a bigger battery. Though I’ve voiced my disappointment with Samsung’s battery-related practices many times, removing the iconic S Pen is not the way to go about addressing that problem.

Samsung should instead adopt denser battery technologies as soon as it can. Furthermore, I’d argue that the major phone manufacturers need to stop playing the silly thickness game, and stop slimming down their phones each year. Just these two changes can lead to a phone with much longer battery life.

However, Samsung and Apple — the largest smartphone rivals in the U.S. — are headed the other way instead. With the Galaxy S25 Edge and the upcoming iPhone 17 Air, both companies have doubled down on boasting about form over function.

There’s really no smartphone company with a stylus pen that has as much brand recognition as Samsung. The closest we’ve got is the Moto G Stylus…and that’s about it. If Samsung ditches the S Pen completely, we’ll lose another iconic feature for barely any positive gain.

Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
Abdullah loves smartphones, Virtual Reality, and audio gear. Though he covers a wide range of news his favorite is always when he gets to talk about the newest VR venture or when Apple sets the industry ablaze with another phenomenal release.
