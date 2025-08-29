This Galaxy S25 Ultra discount makes Samsung's flagship way harder to resist
Blazing Snapdragon 8 Elite performance, a standout camera, and six months of Google AI Pro — this Galaxy S25 Ultra deal is too good to miss!
If you’re after the mightiest Galaxy phone experience, now’s the perfect time to grab the Galaxy S25 Ultra. Why? The official store is offering a super-sweet $250 discount on all storage configurations, letting you save big without any trade-in.
While Amazon currently sells one particular Galaxy S25 Ultra color at a slightly lower price, the Samsung Store actually gives you more value with its current deal. For a limited time, you’ll get six months of free Google AI Pro — an extra $120 discount. This lets you access an enhanced AI experience and massive 2TB cloud storage capabilities. This offer expires on February 1, 2026, after which you’ll be charged $19.99/mo. unless you cancel your subscription.
On top of that, the device packs the powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chip. As you can see from our Galaxy S25 Ultra review’s performance section, it’s a significant step up from its predecessor. Whether you’re gaming, streaming videos, or multitasking, this bad boy handles it all.
There’s just no denying it — the Galaxy S25 Ultra is the whole package. If you’ve been waiting for a tempting discount, now might be the perfect time to act. Get it at the Samsung Store for $250 off and receive a free six-month Google AI Pro subscription.
The Galaxy S25 Ultra is one of the best Android phones — no two ways about it. It boasts a gorgeous 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 1-120Hz adaptive refresh rate. But raw specs don’t tell the full story: you get ultra-crisp visuals, anti-reflective protection with Corning Gorilla Armor, and exceptional brightness.
The camera is another standout. With a 200MP main, a 10MP 3x zoom, a 50MP ultra-wide, and a 50MP 5x periscope sensor, this Android phone can capture anything in stunning detail. Plus, the camera app’s AI features help enhance every shot, making your mobile photography even easier and more impressive.
