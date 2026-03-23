The Galaxy S25+ surprisingly plunges to its lowest price in 2026
Amazon slashes prices for one of the best Galaxy S options in a rare move.
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Why go for the latest when this one is a great bargain right now? | Image by PhoneArena
New Galaxy phones have arrived — and that brings awesome news to Galaxy S fans looking to save big. No, I'm not urging you to buy the latest flagship. Instead, I'd recommend going for the Galaxy S25+ right now.
But since this is an older model, why do I even bother mentioning it? Easy: Amazon now offers you a pretty rare $200 discount on select 256GB variants. The real kicker is that the Samsung phone hasn't been available at such a massive discount (sans trade-ins) this year.
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While this Android phone's successor is already available pretty much anywhere, I still find the S25+ a great choice thanks to its powerful processor, multiple AI features, and advanced camera setup. The display deserves admiration in its own right, too.
You're getting a 6.7-inch QHD+ display with an ultra-snappy 1-120Hz refresh rate. With brightness levels that provide clear visibility in all conditions and a balanced color temperature for natural colors, this flagship delivers stunning visuals.
Performance is equally impressive here, in case you're wondering. Unlike the S26+, this model gets a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip across the globe. If you're curious about its benchmark results and how it performs against rivals, check out our Galaxy S25+ review.
While the camera setup is practically unchanged from the S24+ (50MP + 12MP + 10 MP), the device delivers more natural-looking colors. This is a huge improvement for users who disliked the overprocessed effect from the S24+'s camera.
In addition, even though it has a rather modest (by today's standards) 4,900mAh battery under the hood, we've measured the Galaxy S25+ to last over 19 hours with continuous browsing. Not bad at all!
So, if you're after a new Galaxy flagship and don't mind going for a slightly older model, the Galaxy S25+ is absolutely the one for you. Grab it at its lowest price on Amazon this year and save big while you can.
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