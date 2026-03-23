Galaxy S26 Ultra: save up to $720 now!

The Galaxy S25+ surprisingly plunges to its lowest price in 2026

Amazon slashes prices for one of the best Galaxy S options in a rare move.

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Rear view of the Galaxy S25+, focusing on the phone's camera module.
Why go for the latest when this one is a great bargain right now? | Image by PhoneArena

New Galaxy phones have arrived — and that brings awesome news to Galaxy S fans looking to save big. No, I'm not urging you to buy the latest flagship. Instead, I'd recommend going for the Galaxy S25+ right now. 

But since this is an older model, why do I even bother mentioning it? Easy: Amazon now offers you a pretty rare $200 discount on select 256GB variants. The real kicker is that the Samsung phone hasn't been available at such a massive discount (sans trade-ins) this year. 

Galaxy S25+: save $200 at Amazon

$200 off (20%)
The Galaxy S25+ may not be among the latest flagship lineup, but it's now a fantastic pick for Samsung fans. Down by $200 in its Navy color option with 256GB, this phone delivers impressive value. With a Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy SoC, it offers solid horsepower for just about anything.
Buy at Amazon

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While this Android phone's successor is already available pretty much anywhere, I still find the S25+ a great choice thanks to its powerful processor, multiple AI features, and advanced camera setup. The display deserves admiration in its own right, too.

You're getting a 6.7-inch QHD+ display with an ultra-snappy 1-120Hz refresh rate. With brightness levels that provide clear visibility in all conditions and a balanced color temperature for natural colors, this flagship delivers stunning visuals. 

Performance is equally impressive here, in case you're wondering. Unlike the S26+, this model gets a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip across the globe. If you're curious about its benchmark results and how it performs against rivals, check out our Galaxy S25+ review

While the camera setup is practically unchanged from the S24+ (50MP + 12MP + 10 MP), the device delivers more natural-looking colors. This is a huge improvement for users who disliked the overprocessed effect from the S24+'s camera.

In addition, even though it has a rather modest (by today's standards) 4,900mAh battery under the hood, we've measured the Galaxy S25+ to last over 19 hours with continuous browsing. Not bad at all!

So, if you're after a new Galaxy flagship and don't mind going for a slightly older model, the Galaxy S25+ is absolutely the one for you. Grab it at its lowest price on Amazon this year and save big while you can.

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$35
$5 off (14%)
New members get $5/mo off the $35/mo Visible+ plan or $5/mo off the $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 60 months when they port-in from an eligible carrier. Use code 5OFF5 at checkout to save up to $300.
Buy at Visible
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Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
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