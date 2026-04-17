Amazon has just improved its Galaxy S25 FE promo, making it even harder to resist
A limited-time sale is bringing this mid-ranger to an even lower price!
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This is one of the best mid-range options from Samsung. | Image by PhoneArena
If you're after a mid-range device that promises serious potential but doesn't cost too much, the Galaxy S25 FE is the one for you. Right now, this bad boy boasts a solid 26% discount in the Icyblue color option, which saves you a massive $168 at Amazon.
This is one of the best bargains on the 128GB variants I've seen over the past two months. That said, it doesn't knock the model down to an unprecedented price.
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Should you really wait for a better deal? I wouldn't advise that, as there are still several months until Prime Day returns in the summer. There's no guarantee whether the e-commerce giant will launch a better promo any time soon, so why not just grab the device right now?
The Galaxy S25 FE boasts a 6.7-inch OLED display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. Its gorgeous colors aren't the only highlight, though: it also stands out with great brightness for its asking price. Sure, the Pixel 9a and 10a beat it in this area, but Samsung's upper mid-ranger wins on almost every other front.
With the Exynos 2400 chip under the hood, this Android phone is substantially more powerful than Google's mid-rangers. Whether it's casual use or demanding multitasking, the device won't disappoint you one bit.
Still, I find its camera capabilities most exciting. With a 50MP main sensor, paired with a 12MP ultrawide camera and an 8MP telephoto lens, you're getting incredibly good photos (considering the price range). Don't forget to check out the camera samples in our Galaxy S25 FE review.
While I wouldn't call the Galaxy S25 FE crazy expensive even at its full price, I think Amazon's current promo makes it a total bestseller you wouldn't want to miss. Once again, I'd like to remind you it's just the Icyblue color on sale at that price.
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