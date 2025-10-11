iPhone 16 Pro (Refurb) from $813 – Back Market

The best Galaxy S25 Edge promo returns on Amazon after Prime Day

Amazon returns its epic $490 discount on the Galaxy S25 Edge after the Prime Day in October event.

Missed out on Amazon’s epic Prime Day Galaxy S25 Edge deal? Don’t worry — it’s back! Miraculously, the 512GB model has once again plunged by a whopping $490 from its original $1,220 price. That brings it to just under $730. And here’s the real kicker — the sale is now open to everyone, whereas during the event, you needed a Prime membership to take advantage of it.

Save $490 on the Galaxy S25 Edge

$490 off (40%)
The Galaxy S25 Edge is back to its lowest price on Amazon! Right now, the premium and ultra-thin smartphone is down by $490 — just like on Prime Day. But now, the sale is available to everyone!
Buy at Amazon

This deal, by the way, beats Samsung’s own ongoing offer — and by $290, no less! Sure, you can also trade in an eligible device, but the maximum trade-in discount available is $530 right now. Obviously, that’s not dramatically bigger than Amazon’s offer. And the e-commerce giant isn’t making you spare an old device in good condition, so...

With its 5.8mm profile, this Samsung phone is meant to catch the eye. But it’s not just the slim design that impresses. The device also packs top-tier performance with its Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chip, which provides immense potential for all sorts of tasks. As you can see from our Galaxy S25 Edge review, it scores just a bit lower than the S25+ on benchmark tests, but you’ll still get excellent performance.

True to its Samsung flagship nature, this bad boy also features a superb display. Measuring 6.7 inches, featuring AMOLED technology for vivid colors, and excellent brightness levels, it’s a real feast for the eyes. The camera is another highlight. This Android phone has a 200MP main lens, capturing excellent colors and great detail.

By now, you’re probably wondering where’s the tradeoff? Well, it’s the battery size: 3,900mAh under the hood sounds pretty unimpressive for a flagship phone. But our in-house tests actually show it will last you nearly 17 hours with nonstop browsing, which isn’t half bad at all.

All things considered, the Galaxy S25 Edge is a pretty great choice for dedicated Samsung fans. And now, it’s back at 40% off its original price, making it a much smarter pick. Get yours and save $490 with this epic limited-time sale.

