The best Galaxy S25 Edge promo returns on Amazon after Prime Day
Amazon returns its epic $490 discount on the Galaxy S25 Edge after the Prime Day in October event.
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Missed out on Amazon’s epic Prime Day Galaxy S25 Edge deal? Don’t worry — it’s back! Miraculously, the 512GB model has once again plunged by a whopping $490 from its original $1,220 price. That brings it to just under $730. And here’s the real kicker — the sale is now open to everyone, whereas during the event, you needed a Prime membership to take advantage of it.
This deal, by the way, beats Samsung’s own ongoing offer — and by $290, no less! Sure, you can also trade in an eligible device, but the maximum trade-in discount available is $530 right now. Obviously, that’s not dramatically bigger than Amazon’s offer. And the e-commerce giant isn’t making you spare an old device in good condition, so...
By now, you’re probably wondering where’s the tradeoff? Well, it’s the battery size: 3,900mAh under the hood sounds pretty unimpressive for a flagship phone. But our in-house tests actually show it will last you nearly 17 hours with nonstop browsing, which isn’t half bad at all.
All things considered, the Galaxy S25 Edge is a pretty great choice for dedicated Samsung fans. And now, it’s back at 40% off its original price, making it a much smarter pick. Get yours and save $490 with this epic limited-time sale.
With its 5.8mm profile, this Samsung phone is meant to catch the eye. But it’s not just the slim design that impresses. The device also packs top-tier performance with its Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chip, which provides immense potential for all sorts of tasks. As you can see from our Galaxy S25 Edge review, it scores just a bit lower than the S25+ on benchmark tests, but you’ll still get excellent performance.
True to its Samsung flagship nature, this bad boy also features a superb display. Measuring 6.7 inches, featuring AMOLED technology for vivid colors, and excellent brightness levels, it’s a real feast for the eyes. The camera is another highlight. This Android phone has a 200MP main lens, capturing excellent colors and great detail.
