Galaxy Ring gets stuck to its owner’s finger because of a swollen battery

A swollen battery makes a Galaxy Ring get stuck on its owner's finger

Galaxy Ring









The close-up photos of the Galaxy Ring show the expanded inner part of the ring pushing into Rotar’s finger. The outer part of the device is made of titanium, which wouldn’t expand to give space for the swollen battery. Rotar said his ring had some issues before, as its battery stopped lasting for more than a day and a half, but when the accident happened, its battery was depleted.



A missed flight and a trip to the hospital



A couple of hours later, Rotar

Images of the ring off his finger show the inside part of it visibly damaged. Part of the inner plastic appears distorted and is separating from the case. The experience made Rotar write, “Won’t be wearing a smart ring ever again.”

That wouldn’t be the first report of a swelling Galaxy Ring battery we’ve seen online. A few months ago, a Reddit user



That’s a scary story

That wouldn't be the first report of a swelling Galaxy Ring battery we've seen online. A few months ago, a Reddit user shared that his ring expanded while on his finger, though not as bad as Rotar's images suggest.

Batteries expand sometimes, and Samsung is very well informed about that fact. I don't think that accident is a sign of a bigger problem with the Galaxy Ring's battery. However, it's a good reminder that people should take care of their devices' batteries. More importantly, if you experience any battery issues, don't wait and reach out for a battery check before they become bigger.







