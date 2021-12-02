Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung SSD 500GB for $59.99!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung SSD 500GB for $59.99!

 View
Samsung Software updates

Galaxy Note 10 is officially on its way to get the One UI 4.0 update!

Aleksandar Anastasov
By
2
Galaxy Note 10 is officially on its way to get the One UI 4.0 update!
Galaxy Note 10 fans and owners, hear, hear! Samsung has started recruiting testers in South Korea to try out the One UI 4.0 update on the adored Galaxy Note 10. It seems the tech giant is working hard to keep its word on bringing the latest One UI update to older Galaxy phones.

Rest assured, the update is being tested both on the Galaxy Note 10 and its bigger brother, the Galaxy Note 10+, as both are eligible for the One UI 4.0 beta program. In other words, you don’t need to worry about which one you have.

If you are a Galaxy Note 10 owner and you want to catch an early glimpse of what One UI 4.0 would look like on your device here’s what you need to do:

First, find the Samsung Members app and sign up for the program. Once you’ve done that, you will be able to download the beta version by going to Settings > Software update.

Not much is known as of yet, in terms of what features will trickle down from Android 12 and One UI 4.0 to the Galaxy Note 10 series. However, given that the handset is not that old (2 years) and boasted a flagship status on the day of its release, it shouldn’t be much of a problem for the Note 10 to handle all the new features to come with the update.

Now, at this stage, things are still in early beta as it seems, however, we should start to expect the official update to come sometime during January and February. Previous betas have had about a month or two before the final and stable release was pushed out to users across all the regions.

As a side note, the Galaxy S20 series is also supposed to get the new One UI 4.0 update in South Korea pretty soon. So, if you have one of those, keep your eyes peeled as well.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Latest News

Delete these tricky trojan dropper Android apps today or your banking info is in danger
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Delete these tricky trojan dropper Android apps today or your banking info is in danger
Tested: Instagram isn't safe for kids as spam bots are peddling pornography
by Rado Minkov,  0
Tested: Instagram isn't safe for kids as spam bots are peddling pornography
Fossil smartwatches are on a hot Cyber Week sale right now!
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  1
Fossil smartwatches are on a hot Cyber Week sale right now!
Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro join the official ARCore support list alongside 26 other phones
by Mariyan Slavov,  0
Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro join the official ARCore support list alongside 26 other phones
Qualcomm and Razer are teaming up to create the new Nintendo Switch
by Doroteya Borisova,  1
Qualcomm and Razer are teaming up to create the new Nintendo Switch
Qualcomm confirms the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 is manufactured by Samsung
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  1
Qualcomm confirms the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 is manufactured by Samsung
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless