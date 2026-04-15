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Amazon's latest deal makes the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro cheaper than they've been in months

I haven't seen such a big discount on these premium earbuds in months.

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Galaxy Buds 3 Pro in white placed on a white table.
Who needs the newer generation when these are so affordable? | Image by PhoneArena

Want to complete your Samsung ecosystem with new earbuds? The Buds 4 Pro are the easiest recommendation — if you're OK with paying $249.99 for a pair. 

But if you're after a more affordable variant, the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are absolutely the ones to grab. At 30% off for the first time in months at Amazon, these wireless earbuds become an absolute no-brainer for music lovers. 

Galaxy Buds 3 Pro: now 30% off

$75 off (30%)
The Galaxy Buds 3 Pro have just become more affordable than they've been in months. Amazon has slashed 30% off their original price, making them a surprisingly good choice for Samsung fans looking for quality audio at a decent price. Don't miss out.
Buy at Amazon
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Sure, the design may not be everyone's cup of tea. But those who appreciate the stem build will certainly like these buddies. Of course, the looks are just one part of the picture — but these Samsung buds also deliver great audio quality.

Out of the box, they give you a pleasant audio with a slight emphasis in the highs and lows. Instead of giving you harsh high-pitched vocals, the buds give you a smooth, present experience. 

The same goes for the low end: it doesn't overpower the rest of the mix. Instead, it gives your favorite tunes extra richness. What about the ANC?

While most low-end hums quickly get drowned out once the noise cancellation kicks in, you can't expect high-pitched sounds to disappear. They do sound much quieter, but you can still distinguish the occasional clicks and clacks when you're not listening to music. 

If you're after wireless earbuds that can last for hours and hours on a single charge, these might not cut it. Samsung claims they give you up to six hours of listening time or a total of 26 hours with the charging case (with ANC on). Still, if you're more frugal, you can easily get them to last a few days. 

Bottom line: the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro check the most important boxes: high-class design with a good fit and excellent sound quality. The best part about them is Amazon's current 30% discount. It slashes the buds under the $175 mark, making them an easy recommendation.

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Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
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