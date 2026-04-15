Amazon's latest deal makes the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro cheaper than they've been in months

Galaxy Buds 3 Pro: now 30% off $75 off (30%) The Galaxy Buds 3 Pro have just become more affordable than they've been in months. Amazon has slashed 30% off their original price, making them a surprisingly good choice for Samsung fans looking for quality audio at a decent price. Don't miss out. Buy at Amazon

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Galaxy Buds 3 Pro

Sure, the design may not be everyone's cup of tea. But those who appreciate the stem build will certainly like these buddies. Of course, the looks are just one part of the picture — but these Samsung buds also deliver great audio quality.Out of the box, they give you a pleasant audio with a slight emphasis in the highs and lows. Instead of giving you harsh high-pitched vocals, the buds give you a smooth, present experience.The same goes for the low end: it doesn't overpower the rest of the mix. Instead, it gives your favorite tunes extra richness. What about the ANC?While most low-end hums quickly get drowned out once the noise cancellation kicks in, you can't expect high-pitched sounds to disappear. They do sound much quieter, but you can still distinguish the occasional clicks and clacks when you're not listening to music.If you're after wireless earbuds that can last for hours and hours on a single charge, these might not cut it. Samsung claims they give you up to six hours of listening time or a total of 26 hours with the charging case (with ANC on). Still, if you're more frugal, you can easily get them to last a few days.Bottom line: thecheck the most important boxes: high-class design with a good fit and excellent sound quality. The best part about them is Amazon's current 30% discount. It slashes the buds under the $175 mark, making them an easy recommendation.