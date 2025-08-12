At its first-ever discount on Amazon, the Galaxy A56 is a must-buy in my book
If you're a Samsung fan looking for a mid-ranger, I suggest you check out the Galaxy A56, which just became cheaper on Amazon.
The Galaxy A56 has only just landed in the US, but I've already found a pretty generous first-time discount that's worth checking out. For a limited time, the newly released mid-ranger is $75 off on Amazon. And for what it offers, it's a pretty solid buy in my book at that discount.
As I mentioned, this is the first time the Galaxy phone is seeing a price cut — that is, if you don't count Samsung's maximum $150 trade-in promo. That one is still available, by the way, so if you're OK with trading in an older device in good condition, you might want to check it out.
What else is this puppy offering to make a compelling buy? Well, it's equipped with an Exynos 1580 chip, delivering a more than decent experience for everyday tasks. You can expect casual tasks and light gaming to run smoothly and without major lag.
But how does it handle the camera front? It packs a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 5MP macro unit, delivering a bit worse-looking images than its predecessor. So, if top-tier camera quality is your main priority, you might want to consider another device, such as the Pixel 9a.
But if you think long software support, high-quality visuals, and great everyday performance are good enough, I definitely recommend the Galaxy A56. And now that it's $75 off for the first time since its release, it offers even more value for money.
The Galaxy A56 is a pretty well-rounded mid-ranger, too, especially considering the current deal. It packs a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with a FHD+ resolution and a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. What's impressive here is the brightness levels, and you can find out more about that in the Galaxy A56 review.
You also have some Galaxy AI features on deck. Unlike the best Samsung phones, this fella comes with Awesome Intelligence, which basically means you're not getting premium AI extras. Still, it comes with Custom Filters in photos, Object Eraser, Read Aloud, and more — that's more than decent for a mid-ranger.
