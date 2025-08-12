$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50

At its first-ever discount on Amazon, the Galaxy A56 is a must-buy in my book

If you're a Samsung fan looking for a mid-ranger, I suggest you check out the Galaxy A56, which just became cheaper on Amazon.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Deals Galaxy A Series
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Front and back view of the Galaxy A56 on a wooden table.
The Galaxy A56 has only just landed in the US, but I've already found a pretty generous first-time discount that's worth checking out. For a limited time, the newly released mid-ranger is $75 off on Amazon. And for what it offers, it's a pretty solid buy in my book at that discount.

Save $75 on the Galaxy A56!

$75 off (15%)
The Galaxy A56 was released just recently, but you can already save big on it! Right now, the device sells for $75 off its original price, but the promo won't last very long, so you might want to act fast. The deal is only available on the model in Awesome Olive.
Buy at Amazon

As I mentioned, this is the first time the Galaxy phone is seeing a price cut — that is, if you don't count Samsung's maximum $150 trade-in promo. That one is still available, by the way, so if you're OK with trading in an older device in good condition, you might want to check it out.

The Galaxy A56 is a pretty well-rounded mid-ranger, too, especially considering the current deal. It packs a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with a FHD+ resolution and a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. What's impressive here is the brightness levels, and you can find out more about that in the Galaxy A56 review.

What else is this puppy offering to make a compelling buy? Well, it's equipped with an Exynos 1580 chip, delivering a more than decent experience for everyday tasks. You can expect casual tasks and light gaming to run smoothly and without major lag.

You also have some Galaxy AI features on deck. Unlike the best Samsung phones, this fella comes with Awesome Intelligence, which basically means you're not getting premium AI extras. Still, it comes with Custom Filters in photos, Object Eraser, Read Aloud, and more — that's more than decent for a mid-ranger.

But how does it handle the camera front? It packs a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 5MP macro unit, delivering a bit worse-looking images than its predecessor. So, if top-tier camera quality is your main priority, you might want to consider another device, such as the Pixel 9a.

But if you think long software support, high-quality visuals, and great everyday performance are good enough, I definitely recommend the Galaxy A56. And now that it's $75 off for the first time since its release, it offers even more value for money.

Unlimited by Mint Mobile at $15/mo

Get 50% off – try it for 3 months today!


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.webp
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
Read the latest from Polina Kovalakova
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

I dont need a thinner phone

by bklabel • 3

When will one UI 8 come to the galaxy watch 7 44mm

by Aakifxblackwood • 2

You Tube Video speed control suddenly inoperable-New Android Phone

by Aquarian4u • 2
Start Discussion View All
Explore Related Devices

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

The mother of all Google leaks reveals even more Pixel 10, 10 Pro, 10 Pro XL, and 10 Pro Fold info
The mother of all Google leaks reveals even more Pixel 10, 10 Pro, 10 Pro XL, and 10 Pro Fold info
Defying Apple, Jon Prosser is back with more iPhone 17 renders
Defying Apple, Jon Prosser is back with more iPhone 17 renders
Galaxy S26 Ultra's big ace over predecessor revealed
Galaxy S26 Ultra's big ace over predecessor revealed
Your Galaxy flagship may now be eligible for exclusive access to One UI 8: here's who can join
Your Galaxy flagship may now be eligible for exclusive access to One UI 8: here's who can join
Google Messages gains two new features and one new problem
Google Messages gains two new features and one new problem
The Galaxy S25 got even cheaper at Amazon, and I wouldn't miss it
The Galaxy S25 got even cheaper at Amazon, and I wouldn't miss it

Latest News

The mother of all Google leaks reveals even more Pixel 10, 10 Pro, 10 Pro XL, and 10 Pro Fold info
The mother of all Google leaks reveals even more Pixel 10, 10 Pro, 10 Pro XL, and 10 Pro Fold info
Your AT&T service tanked this weekend because of a fire which the carrier is clueless about
Your AT&T service tanked this weekend because of a fire which the carrier is clueless about
The OnePlus 15's battery upgrade sounds massive, and you'll want to hear why it's not even bigger
The OnePlus 15's battery upgrade sounds massive, and you'll want to hear why it's not even bigger
You might not like what the newest Pixel 10 leak just revealed for US buyers
You might not like what the newest Pixel 10 leak just revealed for US buyers
At $231 off, the Galaxy Watch Ultra (2024) is the rugged smartwatch you should get
At $231 off, the Galaxy Watch Ultra (2024) is the rugged smartwatch you should get
Amazon slashes the price of the 256GB Galaxy S24 FE, turning it into a real bargain
Amazon slashes the price of the 256GB Galaxy S24 FE, turning it into a real bargain
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless