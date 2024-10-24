Get 23% off Apple Watch Series 9!

I'm a phone specialist and would definitely buy the budget Galaxy A35 for $100 off on Amazon

As one of PhoneArena's elite bargain hunters, I'm constantly on the lookout for outstanding offers. I already shared, that Amazon is offering a bonkers $251 discount on the affordable Motorola Razr (2024). However, if you're hunting for a budget phone with a more traditional form factor, then I suggest you nab the Galaxy A35.

We reviewed the Galaxy A35 when it was released, and the thing I like the most about it is that it's surely not a slouch despite being a budget device. Thanks to its capable Exynos 1380 chipset, it can handle most tasks with ease and even run games like League of Legends Wild Rift without any hiccups. That said, it only comes with 6GB of RAM, which, though enough, I think holds the phone back a bit. 8GB of RAM would have been better, in my opinion.

Another key selling point for me is the pictures the Galaxy A35 takes with its 50 MP main camera. True, it can't compare to the Galaxy S24, which is among the best camera phones and is currently $180 off on Amazon, but it does take pretty awesome photos, especially when there's ample light.

On a regular day, the Galaxy A35 will set you back about $400. However, Amazon is currently offering it at a sweet $100 discount, letting you snag one for less than $300, which makes it a steal.

Galaxy A35: Save $100 on Amazon!

Amazon is selling the affordable Galaxy A35 at a sweet $100 discount, letting you get one for just under $300. I believe this is an unmissable deal, as the phone offers fast performance, takes good-looking pictures and it doesn't break the bank. Act fast and save now!
$100 off (25%)
Buy at Amazon


I should mention that the promo is on the Lilac color option, which might not be to everyone's taste. But don't let this stop you from pulling the trigger on this offer, as you can easily find a fancy case for the Galaxy A35 to hide its true color if, of course, the paint job is an issue for you.

Overall, I think the Galaxy A35 is just unmissable at its current price. Furthermore, I really like its affordability, performance, and camera capabilities, and I believe you'll like them, too, and be pleased with your purchase. So, don't hesitate! Tap the deal button in this article and save big today!
