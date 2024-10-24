As a deal expert, I find the sleek Motorola Razr (2024) to be a true bargain at $251 off
As a deal hunter and phone expert, I think I've found the perfect smartphone offer for anyone looking for a budget-friendly foldable. The deal is on the all-new Motorola Razr 2024 and lets you save a whopping $251 on its Spritz Orange color option. This means you can treat yourself to one for just under $450, which is a bargain price for this bad boy. If orange isn't your color, you can easily put a fancy case on it that matches your taste better, so I don't think you should be bothered by the paint.
We, at PhoneArena, tested the Razr 2024 when it came out, and I must say, I am quite pleased with this affordable handset. While it doesn't set any benchmark scores, the MediaTek Dimensity 7300X chipset on board, complemented by 8GB of RAM, delivers smooth performance and can handle daily tasks without a hitch. Impressively, we managed to run a few FPS games on low settings during our review; however, I don't recommend getting it if you game a lot.
Another aspect I like about the Razr 2024 is its battery life. Despite boasting a small — for today's standards — 4,200 mAh power cell, it can last a day and a half on a single charge with regular usage. Plus, with its 30W charging, it can recharge its battery in just an hour, which I find pretty impressive for such a phone.
Overall, for me, the Motorola Razr 2024 is worth every single penny spent and is a true bargain at its current price on Amazon. So, I eagerly encourage you to act fast and take advantage of this deal now.
But you're probably more curious about the cameras than the gaming performance. Now, I won't lie, I wouldn't put the new affordable Razr in the best camera phones category. However, I like the pictures it takes and find them good-looking. That's why I think you'll be pleased with the quality of your photos, despite not rocking the best cameras on the market.
