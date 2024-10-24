Get 23% off Apple Watch Series 9!

As a deal expert, I find the sleek Motorola Razr (2024) to be a true bargain at $251 off

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Motorola Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The Motorola Razr 2024 displayed in folded, unfolded, and half-folded positions against an orange gradient background
As a deal hunter and phone expert, I think I've found the perfect smartphone offer for anyone looking for a budget-friendly foldable. The deal is on the all-new Motorola Razr 2024 and lets you save a whopping $251 on its Spritz Orange color option. This means you can treat yourself to one for just under $450, which is a bargain price for this bad boy. If orange isn't your color, you can easily put a fancy case on it that matches your taste better, so I don't think you should be bothered by the paint.

Motorola Razr (2024): Save $251!

The Motorola Razr (2024) is on sale for $251 off on Amazon right now. The phone offers good performance and I think it's an absolute bargain at its current price. So, don't waste time and snatch one with this deal now while you still can!
$251 off (36%)
Buy at Amazon


We, at PhoneArena, tested the Razr 2024 when it came out, and I must say, I am quite pleased with this affordable handset. While it doesn't set any benchmark scores, the MediaTek Dimensity 7300X chipset on board, complemented by 8GB of RAM, delivers smooth performance and can handle daily tasks without a hitch. Impressively, we managed to run a few FPS games on low settings during our review; however, I don't recommend getting it if you game a lot.

But you're probably more curious about the cameras than the gaming performance. Now, I won't lie, I wouldn't put the new affordable Razr in the best camera phones category. However, I like the pictures it takes and find them good-looking. That's why I think you'll be pleased with the quality of your photos, despite not rocking the best cameras on the market.

Another aspect I like about the Razr 2024 is its battery life. Despite boasting a small — for today's standards — 4,200 mAh power cell, it can last a day and a half on a single charge with regular usage. Plus, with its 30W charging, it can recharge its battery in just an hour, which I find pretty impressive for such a phone.

Overall, for me, the Motorola Razr 2024 is worth every single penny spent and is a true bargain at its current price on Amazon. So, I eagerly encourage you to act fast and take advantage of this deal now.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov News and Affiliate Content Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile employees will stage a walk-out to protest lower discounts for some customers
T-Mobile employees will stage a walk-out to protest lower discounts for some customers
T-Mobile to FCC: impose unlocking policy and watch us scale back phone discounts
T-Mobile to FCC: impose unlocking policy and watch us scale back phone discounts
T-Mobile makes an unpopular change to seasonal suspensions that will cost subscribers more
T-Mobile makes an unpopular change to seasonal suspensions that will cost subscribers more
T-Mobile is down in some parts of the US [UPDATED]
T-Mobile is down in some parts of the US [UPDATED]
Analysts say now is the time to dump T-Mobile, but it’s not what you’re thinking
Analysts say now is the time to dump T-Mobile, but it’s not what you’re thinking
This 24-hour-only Samsung deal makes the 512GB Galaxy S24 Ultra almost unbelievably affordable
This 24-hour-only Samsung deal makes the 512GB Galaxy S24 Ultra almost unbelievably affordable

Latest News

Official video confirms OnePlus 13 design and launch date
Official video confirms OnePlus 13 design and launch date
Who needs humans to train AI? Meta's new AI can train other AIs without human feedback
Who needs humans to train AI? Meta's new AI can train other AIs without human feedback
The Apple Watch Series 9 becomes the watch you should get after a sweet discount on Amazon
The Apple Watch Series 9 becomes the watch you should get after a sweet discount on Amazon
This cool 24-hour-only Lenovo Tab M11 deal is up for grabs at Best Buy
This cool 24-hour-only Lenovo Tab M11 deal is up for grabs at Best Buy
Google Photos can now automatically back up your photos on the web
Google Photos can now automatically back up your photos on the web
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition is out with $2000 price and 200MP camera
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition is out with $2000 price and 200MP camera
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless