Verizon Unlimited Plan for $15/mo

 View

Verizon Unlimited Plan for $15/mo

 View
Accessories Picks Deals Wearables

Best smartwatch deals on Cyber Monday 2021: previous deals and what to expect

Iskren Gaidarov
By
0
Best smartwatch deals on Cyber Monday 2021: previous deals and what to expect
Smartwatches have been a part of the tech world for a while now, and it looks like they are here to stay. These wearable gadgets can track your health data, notify and navigate you, and much more. Apple and Samsung have been dominating the smartwatch game, but other companies like Garmin, Fitbit, and Fossil are starting to catch up to the big boys. During Black Friday and Cyber Monday there are always plenty of deals on smartwatches, so here is what you should expect on this year’s Cyber Monday and what were the best offers last year.

Jump to:

Also read:


Where are the best smartwatch deals on Cyber Monday 2021?


During Cyber Monday almost every big retailer offers plenty of deals to choose from. These include Best Buy, Amazon, Walmart, and Target. Sometimes network carriers, like AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile, have offers on smartwatches too, so make sure you check their sites on the shopping day.

Which smartwatches will have discounts on Cyber Monday 2021?


You can count on deals on the Apple Watch Series 6 and Watch SE gadgets during Cyber Monday. Samsung’s smartwatch lineup, the Galaxy Watch 3, and Galaxy Watch Active 2 will make an appearance as well. Smaller smartwatch brands like Garmin, Fitbit, and Fossil will also have great discounts.

Best Apple Watch deals on Cyber Monday


Apple is the leader in the smartwatch game for a reason. The company is the one that successfully launched these gadgets to the market and it hasn’t disappointed over the years. Last year, the Product RED Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm) was $70 off at Amazon, while the rest of the base versions of the watch were $50 off at the store.

Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm)

Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm)

Display

1.6 inches
394 x 324 pixels

Hardware

Apple S6
1GB RAM

Storage

32GB, not expandable

OS

watchOS 6.x

View full specs
Deal Buy at Amazon Deal $399 at Target Deal $399 at BestBuy
Deal $499 at BestBuy Deal $500 at Verizon Deal $500 at AT&T Deal $399 at Apple


The 44mm Apple Watch SE saw a minor discount of $20 at Amazon as well. Back then both the Watch Series 6 and Watch SE smartwatches were still pretty fresh, so you should expect bigger discounts on these at this year’s Cyber Monday.

Apple Watch SE (44mm)

Apple Watch SE (44mm)

Display

1.8 inches
448 x 368 pixels

Hardware

Apple S5
1GB RAM

Storage

32GB, not expandable

OS

watchOS 7.x

View full specs
Deal Buy at Amazon Deal $279 at Target Deal $279 at BestBuy
Deal $279 at Apple Deal $309 at BestBuy Deal $330 at Verizon


Best Samsung Galaxy Watch deals on Cyber Monday


The OG Samsung Galaxy Watch saw a $90 discount at Walmart last year. The newer Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 was $100 at Walmart, which made for an overall better deal. We expect similar deals on this Samsung watch this year.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 (40mm)

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 (40mm)

Display

1.2 inches
360 x 360 pixels

Hardware

Samsung Exynos 9110
1.5GB RAM

Storage

4GB, not expandable

Battery

247 mAh

OS

Tizen 4.0

View full specs
Deal Buy at Amazon Deal $280 at Samsung Deal $280 at T-Mobile
Deal $280 at AT&T Deal $280 at Verizon


Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 3 was 60$ off at Amazon. This deal included both its 41 and 46mm variants. This excellent smartwatch should be even more accessible during Cyber Monday 2021.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 (41mm)

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 (41mm)

Display

1.2 inches
360 x 360 pixels

Hardware

Samsung Exynos 9110
1GB RAM

Storage

8GB, not expandable

Battery

247 mAh

OS

Tizen

View full specs
Deal $450 at Samsung Deal $450 at T-Mobile Deal $450 at AT&T
Deal $450 at Verizon Deal $200 at Samsung


Best Garmin watch deals on Cyber Monday


The company that started out as making car navigation systems has now become one of the biggest competitors in the smartwatch market. On last year’s Cyber Monday there were lots of deals on Garmin watches. For example, the biggest discount was the one on the premium Garmin Fenix 6X Pro smartwatch, which was $163 off at Amazon.

Another great deal was the Garmin Instinct watch being offered for half its price at Amazon. This was by far the best Garmin smartwatch deal in terms of value, making the sports-oriented gadget more affordable than ever before.

The Garmin Vivoactive smartwatches were with reduced prices as well. The Garmin Vivoactive 4S was $103 off at Amazon, while the Vivoactive 3 was $130 off at the same store. Expect more deals on the Vivoactive 4 and 4S this year.



Other smartwatch deals on Cyber Monday


There were a lot more deals on other smartwatch brands last year. Fitbit’s Versa 2 smartwatch was offered at a $50 discount from Best Buy. The newer Fitbit Versa 3 saw a modest $30 discount at the company’s online store too.



The Suunto 7 rugged smartwatch was $154 off at Amazon, while the Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle smartwatch was $116 off at the same store, making the device cheaper than ever. You can expect lots of smartwatch deals on these brands at this year’s shopping event too.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Flaregate: Will iPhone 13 fix the biggest iPhone 12 camera problem?
by Martin Filipov,  0
Flaregate: Will iPhone 13 fix the biggest iPhone 12 camera problem?
Apple's fourth-gen iPad Air is on sale at up to a record $110 discount
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Apple's fourth-gen iPad Air is on sale at up to a record $110 discount
-$110
Latest Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 XL leak hints at display resolutions, selfie flash, and more
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  1
Latest Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 XL leak hints at display resolutions, selfie flash, and more
Even Verizon's humble Samsung Galaxy A12 is getting Android 11 with One UI 3.1 on top
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Even Verizon's humble Samsung Galaxy A12 is getting Android 11 with One UI 3.1 on top
Samsung's new Galaxy Chromebook Go is now available to purchase in the US at an affordable price
by Iskren Gaidarov,  0
Samsung's new Galaxy Chromebook Go is now available to purchase in the US at an affordable price
Apple's AirPods Pro are once again on sale at a crazy low price for a limited time
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Apple's AirPods Pro are once again on sale at a crazy low price for a limited time
-$90
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless