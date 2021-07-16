Best smartwatch deals on Cyber Monday 2021: previous deals and what to expect

Best smartwatch deals on Cyber Monday 2021: previous deals and what to expect0
Where are the best smartwatch deals on Cyber Monday 2021?
During Cyber Monday almost every big retailer offers plenty of deals to choose from. These include Best Buy, Amazon, Walmart, and Target. Sometimes network carriers, like AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile, have offers on smartwatches too, so make sure you check their sites on the shopping day.
Which smartwatches will have discounts on Cyber Monday 2021?
You can count on deals on the Apple Watch Series 6 and Watch SE gadgets during Cyber Monday. Samsung’s smartwatch lineup, the Galaxy Watch 3, and Galaxy Watch Active 2 will make an appearance as well. Smaller smartwatch brands like Garmin, Fitbit, and Fossil will also have great discounts.
Best Apple Watch deals on Cyber Monday
Apple is the leader in the smartwatch game for a reason. The company is the one that successfully launched these gadgets to the market and it hasn’t disappointed over the years. Last year, the Product RED Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm) was $70 off at Amazon, while the rest of the base versions of the watch were $50 off at the store.
The 44mm Apple Watch SE saw a minor discount of $20 at Amazon as well. Back then both the Watch Series 6 and Watch SE smartwatches were still pretty fresh, so you should expect bigger discounts on these at this year’s Cyber Monday.
Best Samsung Galaxy Watch deals on Cyber Monday
The OG Samsung Galaxy Watch saw a $90 discount at Walmart last year. The newer Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 was $100 at Walmart, which made for an overall better deal. We expect similar deals on this Samsung watch this year.
Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 3 was 60$ off at Amazon. This deal included both its 41 and 46mm variants. This excellent smartwatch should be even more accessible during Cyber Monday 2021.
Best Garmin watch deals on Cyber Monday
The company that started out as making car navigation systems has now become one of the biggest competitors in the smartwatch market. On last year’s Cyber Monday there were lots of deals on Garmin watches. For example, the biggest discount was the one on the premium Garmin Fenix 6X Pro smartwatch, which was $163 off at Amazon.
Another great deal was the Garmin Instinct watch being offered for half its price at Amazon. This was by far the best Garmin smartwatch deal in terms of value, making the sports-oriented gadget more affordable than ever before.
The Garmin Vivoactive smartwatches were with reduced prices as well. The Garmin Vivoactive 4S was $103 off at Amazon, while the Vivoactive 3 was $130 off at the same store. Expect more deals on the Vivoactive 4 and 4S this year.
Other smartwatch deals on Cyber Monday
There were a lot more deals on other smartwatch brands last year. Fitbit’s Versa 2 smartwatch was offered at a $50 discount from Best Buy. The newer Fitbit Versa 3 saw a modest $30 discount at the company’s online store too.
The Suunto 7 rugged smartwatch was $154 off at Amazon, while the Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle smartwatch was $116 off at the same store, making the device cheaper than ever. You can expect lots of smartwatch deals on these brands at this year’s shopping event too.