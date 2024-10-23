Hurry up and save $180 on the Galaxy S24 with this smashing Amazon deal

Get 23% off Apple Watch Series 9!

While many merchants are going above and beyond with discounts on the Galaxy S24 Ultra to grab your attention, the vanilla S24 doesn't go on sale that often. In fact, we last saw it at significantly lower prices this October Prime Day, when it was $200 off. Well, surprisingly enough, you can again save (almost) the same amount on one particular Galaxy S24 coating at Amazon!

Save $180 on the 128GB Galaxy S24 in Marble Gray

The compact Galaxy S24 has become unexpectedly affordable with this incredible Amazon deal. Right now, you can save $180 on the device in Marble Gray. Keep in mind that no other seller offers a matching (or better) deal on the unlocked smartphone right now. Get yours before it's too late.
$180 off (23%)
Buy at Amazon

The e-commerce giant has discounted the 128GB Samsung phone in Marble Gray by 23%, saving you $180. That's not a joke, fellow bargain hunters, not one bit. It's quite an attractive discount that neither the official store, Walmart, nor Best Buy matches. Even at Amazon, other Galaxy S24 colors retail at a humble $80 discount at the time of writing. So, snatch your Marble Gray model and save big while you can!

As one of the best Android phones, the Galaxy S24 impresses with its sleek and stylish look. It also has a splendid 6.17-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with HDR10+ and 1-120Hz refresh rates. But that's not all! Under the hood, you have a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip for Galaxy, providing a great performance boost compared to the previous model.

Moreover, unlike the Galaxy S23, this bad boy takes much more natural-looking colors. As we've noted in our Galaxy S24 review, the hardware is pretty much the same as on its predecessor: 50 + 10 + 12 MP camera on the rear and a 12 MP selfie sensor. However, image processing is significantly improved, and you'll no longer get photos with needlessly oversaturated colors.

Let's not forget about the Galaxy AI camera features, which allow you to erase unwanted objects from photos or spice them up otherwise. Galaxy AI spreads beyond the camera department, mind you, so you can also use Circle to Search and other useful features.

Rounding out this already awesome package is Samsung's promise of seven years of support. That means your compact phone will remain up-to-date and secure for years to come.

Ultimately, the Galaxy S24 is among the top small phones this year. It may be a tough sell at its standard $800 MSRP, but Amazon's current $180 price cut makes it a no-miss for many!

Here's where else you can find the Galaxy S24, and at what price:

