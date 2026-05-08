Samsung raises the bar with its latest wearable research
The Galaxy Watch 6 could have major implications for health monitoring.
This wearable may be closer to predicting your health than you think. | Image by PhoneArena
Since their debut, smartwatches have been tracking health and fitness data, helping users monitor their overall wellness. But until recently, devices lacked the potential to actually predict acute medical conditions before they happen.
In a joint study that spanned from March 2023 through July 2025, Samsung and researchers at Chung-Ang University Gwangmyeong Hospital in South Korea have been working on determining the Galaxy Watch's ability to detect Vasovagal Syncope (VVS).
Researchers examined the wearables' heart rate variability (HRV) data with the help of an AI algorithm, demonstrating that the Galaxy Watch 6 can help predict fainting episodes before they occur. The findings were later published in the European Health Journal Digital Health.
Overall, Galaxy Watch 6 devices were able to predict fainting episodes up to five minutes before they occur with an 84.6% accuracy. They determined real cases with an even higher accuracy of 90%.
Along the way, researchers also noted a 64% specificity regarding 'false alarms.' That indicates the tech is yet to be perfected, as the Galaxy Watch 6 has wrongfully predicted a fainting episode is about to happen on some occasions.
Experiencing sudden fainting may sound like a rare medical condition, but it's actually more common than some might think. Researchers have estimated that 40% of people experience fainting over their lifetime. For 1/3 of individuals, the episodes are recurring, meaning they happen more than once.
While fainting isn't a life-threatening condition in itself, abrupt falls can cause severe injuries, including but not limited to bone fractures.
By equipping Galaxy Watches with this breakthrough prediction tech, researchers aim to help users reach a safe place before a fainting episode occurs. Potentially, this could drastically reduce the chances of suffering severe secondary injuries.
According to the press release, Samsung won't stop here. The brand aims to further delve into health monitoring, working closely with leading medical institutions.
The goal isn’t simply to be first in delivering potentially life-saving technology. The tech giant aims to help develop and encourage the faster adoption of preventive health solutions.
Samsung isn't the only brand pushing for innovation with wearable-based health solutions. In 2024, Apple introduced FDA-authorized sleep apnea detection for its wearables.
I'm curious to see what comes next for the industry and how long it will be before we're all walking around with a personalized doctor on our wrists.
Samsung has worked extensively on bringing wearables beyond everyday tech over the past few years, and its findings can change the lives of millions.
Galaxy Watch: a real-world health assistant
In a joint study that spanned from March 2023 through July 2025, Samsung and researchers at Chung-Ang University Gwangmyeong Hospital in South Korea have been working on determining the Galaxy Watch's ability to detect Vasovagal Syncope (VVS).
VVS is one of the most common causes of fainting. The study evaluated 132 patients with suspected VVS, using Galaxy Watch 6 devices equipped with photoplethysmography (PPG) sensors to analyze biometric data.
The comprehensive methodology used by researchers. | Image by European Health Journal Digital Health
Researchers examined the wearables' heart rate variability (HRV) data with the help of an AI algorithm, demonstrating that the Galaxy Watch 6 can help predict fainting episodes before they occur. The findings were later published in the European Health Journal Digital Health.
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Impressive accuracy
Overall, Galaxy Watch 6 devices were able to predict fainting episodes up to five minutes before they occur with an 84.6% accuracy. They determined real cases with an even higher accuracy of 90%.
The results show this prediction tech has massive potential. | Image by Samsung
Along the way, researchers also noted a 64% specificity regarding 'false alarms.' That indicates the tech is yet to be perfected, as the Galaxy Watch 6 has wrongfully predicted a fainting episode is about to happen on some occasions.
Even though the accuracy may not seem groundbreaking, it's the first research of its kind. Moreover, it positions Samsung as an early leader in wearable-based fainting prediction.
This study is an example of how wearable technology can help shift healthcare from being designed for ‘post-care’ to a model of ‘preventive care.' We are committed to driving technological innovation that empowers our users to lead healthier everyday lives.
A big leap in safety
Experiencing sudden fainting may sound like a rare medical condition, but it's actually more common than some might think. Researchers have estimated that 40% of people experience fainting over their lifetime. For 1/3 of individuals, the episodes are recurring, meaning they happen more than once.
Wearables will soon play a bigger role in our safety. | Image by PhoneArena
While fainting isn't a life-threatening condition in itself, abrupt falls can cause severe injuries, including but not limited to bone fractures.
By equipping Galaxy Watches with this breakthrough prediction tech, researchers aim to help users reach a safe place before a fainting episode occurs. Potentially, this could drastically reduce the chances of suffering severe secondary injuries.
More development follows
According to the press release, Samsung won't stop here. The brand aims to further delve into health monitoring, working closely with leading medical institutions.
The goal isn’t simply to be first in delivering potentially life-saving technology. The tech giant aims to help develop and encourage the faster adoption of preventive health solutions.
Doctors on our wrists
Samsung isn't the only brand pushing for innovation with wearable-based health solutions. In 2024, Apple introduced FDA-authorized sleep apnea detection for its wearables.
Evidently, brands are focusing on creating predictive and preventive solutions for wearables. Such developments show a clear trend: smartwatches will soon be much more than basic health and fitness trackers.
I'm curious to see what comes next for the industry and how long it will be before we're all walking around with a personalized doctor on our wrists.
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