Samsung raises the bar with its latest wearable research

Galaxy Watch 6

A big leap in safety

Along the way, researchers also noted a 64% specificity regarding 'false alarms.' That indicates the tech is yet to be perfected, as thehas wrongfully predicted a fainting episode is about to happen on some occasions.Even though the accuracy may not seem groundbreaking, it's the first research of its kind. Moreover, it positions Samsung as an early leader in wearable-based fainting prediction.Experiencing sudden fainting may sound like a rare medical condition, but it's actually more common than some might think. Researchers have estimated that 40% of people experience fainting over their lifetime. For 1/3 of individuals, the episodes are recurring, meaning they happen more than once.