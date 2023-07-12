First OnePlus 12 leaks reveal subtle design and camera improvements
OnePlus fans rejoice as a treat has arrived this morning in the form of a leak, courtesy of Smartprix and OnLeaks, of the upcoming OnePlus 12. The highly anticipated device follows the lead set by the OnePlus 11 last year by stepping up the design and hardware. Check out the images below:
The above high quality images are renders based on reported real life photos of an actual prototype unit and our eyes are immediately drawn to the change in the camera module. Yes, that black strip you see is a periscopic telephoto lens, unlike the traditional telephoto lens that we saw in last year's OnePlus11.
Image cropped from Smartprix/OnLeaks renders
...Developing story...
Things that are NOT allowed: