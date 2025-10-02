Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

Exclusive JBL Tune 770NC promo turns these headphones into a budget must-have

Walmart has launched an exclusive promo on the JBL Tune 770NC that users on a budget shouldn't ignore.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
JBL Tune 770NC in White on a white background.
Don’t want to wait for all those big Prime Day deals on headphones to appear? There are already some early bargains, like this exclusive JBL Tune 770NC promo at Walmart. Yep — these over-ear headphones are currently going for $150 at Amazon and Best Buy, but Walmart is offering them at 41% off their original price!

Get the JBL Tune 770NC for 41% off

$87 96
$149 95
$62 off (41%)
The JBL Tune 770NC are an even easier choice for users on a budget, thanks to Walmart's exclusive sale. Right now, users can get the model in White for 41% off, knocking them under $90. This promo comes from a third-party seller and is fulfilled by Walmart.
Buy at Walmart

In other words, you can get the model in White for just $87.96 instead of $149.95. This is the best deal we’ve seen since January, by the way. With neither Amazon nor Best Buy giving you any discounts right now, this promo is just way too good to pass up.

The Tune 770NC are among the best budget headphones, packing ANC and an incredibly long battery life at an irresistible price. Offering up to 70 hours of music, they can get you through a work week or a weekend getaway. Even with ANC on, you’re still getting up to 44 hours of music, which isn’t half bad given their ultra-affordable price. They also support quick charging, giving you up to three hours of playtime from a five-minute charge.

When it comes to sound quality, these are quite impressive (for sub-$100 headphones, of course). They deliver deep and thumping bass right out of the box, decently wide mids, and mostly clear highs. Not a big fan of huge bass? Don’t worry — you can easily tweak the audio with an equalizer through their companion app. The headset even supports Bluetooth Multipoint, letting you keep it paired with two devices at the same time.

As you can see, these actually check quite a few boxes for their asking price. Sure, they’re not the best in class, but they’re more than good enough for users on a budget. Plus, although they’re affordable even at their standard price, they’re really hard to pass up at 41% off. Save $62 on the model in White before it’s too late.

Exclusive JBL Tune 770NC promo turns these headphones into a budget must-have

"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! "Iconic Phones" is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!

"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price!

LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE

Buy 3 Months, Get 3 Free

Visible+ Pro – up to $135 savings on Verizon’s fastest 5G


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.webp
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
Read the latest from Polina Kovalakova
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

A bug on Pixel 8, Pixel 7, and Pixel 6 models might confuse users

by Alan Friedman • 2

Apple’s new big plan is to make a ripoff of Meta’s most successful gadget

by Ilia Temelkov • 1

Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 are exceeding all sales expectations, at least in the US

by Adrian Diaconescu • 2
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

T-Mobile will be giving out something that every smartphone user needs for free [UPDATED]
T-Mobile will be giving out something that every smartphone user needs for free [UPDATED]
T-Mobile pulls another Re-carrier move
T-Mobile pulls another Re-carrier move
Android Auto just got way smarter – and safer for your drives
Android Auto just got way smarter – and safer for your drives
T-Mobile may soon operate very differently
T-Mobile may soon operate very differently
T-Mobile customers are spending hours trying to do something that should take minutes
T-Mobile customers are spending hours trying to do something that should take minutes
Apple CEO Tim Cook addresses iPhone 17 launch in companywide memo
Apple CEO Tim Cook addresses iPhone 17 launch in companywide memo

Latest News

T-Mobile whips out a forgotten tactic to make some of you pay more
T-Mobile whips out a forgotten tactic to make some of you pay more
T-Mobile announces big news as T-Satellite now supports "essential" apps
T-Mobile announces big news as T-Satellite now supports "essential" apps
I hate the Galaxy S26 Ultra redesign, but I am glad it exists
I hate the Galaxy S26 Ultra redesign, but I am glad it exists
Samsung just went all-in on OpenAI's AI future
Samsung just went all-in on OpenAI's AI future
Oura just dropped smart rings in colors that might make you want a second one (and that’s the whole idea)
Oura just dropped smart rings in colors that might make you want a second one (and that’s the whole idea)
The OnePlus 15 could overshadow every flagship by the end of 2025
The OnePlus 15 could overshadow every flagship by the end of 2025
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless