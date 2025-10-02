Exclusive JBL Tune 770NC promo turns these headphones into a budget must-have
Walmart has launched an exclusive promo on the JBL Tune 770NC that users on a budget shouldn't ignore.
Don’t want to wait for all those big Prime Day deals on headphones to appear? There are already some early bargains, like this exclusive JBL Tune 770NC promo at Walmart. Yep — these over-ear headphones are currently going for $150 at Amazon and Best Buy, but Walmart is offering them at 41% off their original price!
In other words, you can get the model in White for just $87.96 instead of $149.95. This is the best deal we’ve seen since January, by the way. With neither Amazon nor Best Buy giving you any discounts right now, this promo is just way too good to pass up.
The Tune 770NC are among the best budget headphones, packing ANC and an incredibly long battery life at an irresistible price. Offering up to 70 hours of music, they can get you through a work week or a weekend getaway. Even with ANC on, you’re still getting up to 44 hours of music, which isn’t half bad given their ultra-affordable price. They also support quick charging, giving you up to three hours of playtime from a five-minute charge.
When it comes to sound quality, these are quite impressive (for sub-$100 headphones, of course). They deliver deep and thumping bass right out of the box, decently wide mids, and mostly clear highs. Not a big fan of huge bass? Don’t worry — you can easily tweak the audio with an equalizer through their companion app. The headset even supports Bluetooth Multipoint, letting you keep it paired with two devices at the same time.
