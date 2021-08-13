The best budget wireless headphones in 2021 (Updated August)

The best budget wireless headphones at a glance:





Sennheiser - HD 350BT

You can't go wrong with Sennheiser! The brand is well known among musicians and audio professionals - and for a good reason. The brand has a decades-long legacy in making great-sounding products. If you want to brag about how good your sub-$100 headphones sound, the HD 350BT is your best bet.



There's no active noise canceling feature on board, and the controls are a bit fiddly but boy do these headphones sound good! The bid drivers in the Sennheiser HD 350BT deliver clear and crisp audio with great definition and resolution.



You won’t get the pumped-up bass that many cheap headphones go for, though. For what it’s worth, the bass response is pretty tamed and true-to-life. Sennheiser makes one of the best sounding headphones on the market and this holds true even when we’re talking about budget models.

Get your Sennheiser HD 350BT here:

Sennheiser - HD 350BT Wireless Over-the-Ear Headphones - Black $30 off (25%) $89 99 $119 99 Buy at BestBuy



Alongside the angelic sounds, you’ll find great comfort wearing the HD 350BT. They’re not too heavy and the earcups are quite comfortable. The battery life is pretty good too (but that’s to be expected, given there’s no active noise canceling tech onboard), delivering up to 30 hours of continuous play on a single charge.



The Sennheiser HD 350BT is easily the best budget wireless headphones model you can buy, and if you're lucky enough, you can find it for well under $100.



Pros Great sound quality

Great sound quality Comfortable and travel-friendly

Comfortable and travel-friendly Good battery life

Good battery life USB-C charging

USB-C charging Multipoint Bluetooth connection

Multipoint Bluetooth connection The price Cons No active noise canceling tech onboard

No active noise canceling tech onboard Button layout a bit strange

Button layout a bit strange Not a lot of bass







Sony WH-CH710N

You tell someone the phrase “noise-canceling headphones” and he will automatically think Sony. That’s how good Sony noise-canceling technology really is. Of course, if you’re on the lookout for the best noise-canceling headphones you should check out the WH-1000XM4.



If you don’t feel like coughing up $350, you can still enjoy Sony premium noise-canceling tech but at a fraction of the price. Behold the Sony WH-CH710N - the best budget wireless headphones with noise-canceling tech onboard.

Get your Sony WH-CH710N here:

Sony - WH-CH710N Wireless Noise-Cancelling Over-the-Ear Headphones - Gray $82 off (46%) $98 $179 99 Buy at BestBuy



Granted, this model won’t dethrone the WH-1000XM4 but it’s your way to get a taste of Sony’s great noise-canceling algorithms.



There are lots of bells and whistles in this model, too - it features a Dual Noise Sensor technology, and the battery life is stellar with up to 35 hours of autonomy on a single charge.



Granted, this model won't dethrone the WH-1000XM4 but it's your way to get a taste of Sony's great noise-canceling algorithms.

There are lots of bells and whistles in this model, too - it features a Dual Noise Sensor technology, and the battery life is stellar with up to 35 hours of autonomy on a single charge.

The big 30mm drivers produce clear and yet powerful sound with great range, dynamics, and bass response. These headphones are also pretty comfortable and lightweight, and you can control your smart assistant of choice with the power of your voice.



Pros Good active noise canceling

Good active noise canceling Strong Bluetooth connection

Strong Bluetooth connection Great battery life

Great battery life Comfortable and lightweight Cons Plasticky

Plasticky No LDAC support







Jabra Move Style Edition

The best budget wireless headphones don't need to be ugly or plasticky. The Jabra Move Style Edition is the screaming example. These headphones are really stylish (it’s in the name, duh!), and also made using premium materials.



The headband is made from stainless steel with a nice and soft cloth wrapped around it. There’s PU leather on the earcups and it feels surprisingly premium. You also get a ton of features on these headphones.

Get your Jabra Move Style Edition here:

Jabra Move Style Edition, Black Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with Superior Sounds Quality, Long Battery Life, Ultra-Light Buy at Amazon



There’s a 3.5mm audio jack, so you can use them wired if you run out of battery. There are a bunch of multifunctional physical buttons that make navigation and music control a breeze. The sound coming out of the 40mm drivers is pretty decent, especially in this price range.



There's a 3.5mm audio jack, so you can use them wired if you run out of battery. There are a bunch of multifunctional physical buttons that make navigation and music control a breeze. The sound coming out of the 40mm drivers is pretty decent, especially in this price range.

Speaking about the price, you won't believe how affordable this model is - we try to keep everything on this list under the $100 mark, so yeah - the Jabra Move Style Edition looks and sounds like a much more expensive pair of headphones.



Pros Premium build quality

Premium build quality Stylish design

Stylish design Great price

Great price Lightweight

Lightweight 3.5mm audio jack

3.5mm audio jack Bluetooth multipoint Cons Hi-res audio codecs missing

Hi-res audio codecs missing No folding mechanism







JBL TUNE 750BTNC

For some people it’s all about that bass, right? There’s nothing wrong with that! And we know that JBL headphones are synonymous with powerful bass. The company has invented its own bass branding, called Pure Bass, to emphasize its love toward those frequencies.



The JBL TUNE 750BTNC is one of the best budget headphones models if you love your bass pumping. These headphones are also crammed with features - they offer active noise canceling, smart assistant voice control, a 3.5mm headphone jack, foldable design, and more.

Get your JBL TUNE 750 here:



What’s missing is Bluetooth 5 connectivity - these use the older Bluetooth



What's missing is Bluetooth 5 connectivity - these use the older Bluetooth 4.2 standard but it's not such a big deal. The sound quality is pretty decent, and the earpads are comfortable and help with sound isolation.

Normally, the JBL TUNE 750 can be found for just around $100, you just need to keep an eye on deals if you want to pull the trigger on a pair.



Pros Powerful bass

Powerful bass Active noise canceling

Active noise canceling Good sound quality

Good sound quality Comfortable

Comfortable 3.5mm headphone jack Cons Battery life is mediocre

Battery life is mediocre Bluetooth 4.2







Sony WH-CH510

If you have a really tight budget, fret not - there are still options out there. The Sony WH-CH510 is a step down from the 710 model, and it's also a serious step down when it comes to the price.



Right now you can get a pair for just $39.99 - basically pocket money. We won’t try to oversell these headphones, though. They come with some drawbacks, worth mentioning, the biggest being the build quality. They feel cheap and plasticky, but then again - they ARE cheap.

Get your Sony WH-CH510 here:

Sony - WH-CH510 Wireless On-Ear Headphones - Black $20 off (33%) $39 99 $59 99 Buy at BestBuy



On the other hand, they do cover all the basics and also sound pretty decent. These budget headphones feature 30mm drivers that deliver pretty clear and detailed sounds.



On the other hand, they do cover all the basics and also sound pretty decent. These budget headphones feature 30mm drivers that deliver pretty clear and detailed sounds.

Plus, you can use them with your voice assistant, and when they finally give up on power (35 hours) charge them via USB-C. Nothing more to be said here. These are probably the best budget headphones from Sony.



Pros Affordable

Affordable Decent sound quality

Decent sound quality Lightweight

Lightweight Good battery life Cons Plastic build

Plastic build No 3.5mm jack







Conclusion





That's about it, at least for now. The list of the best budget wireless headphones is done but not finished. Nowadays, new models sprout like mushrooms after rain, and we're pretty positive that new entries are going to be added soon enough. Until then, though - we hope you've found your best budget headphones model among our contenders. Happy listening!

