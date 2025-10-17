Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max

Even Google sabotages Samsung by revealing what apps are coming to the Galaxy XR headset

Samsung may want to keep some secrets about the Galaxy XR, but even Google is sharing information before its premiere.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Samsung AR-VR
Render of the headset called Project Moohan by Samsung.
While Samsung is quietly preparing for the big reveal of the Project Moohan headset, Google is loudly revealing some details about the device. The company has started showing apps that will work with Android XR on the Play Store days before the premiere of Samsung’s headset.

Google reveals the first apps that will work on the Samsung Galaxy XR headset


A new section has appeared on the Play Store, promoting “immersive experiences made for your XR headset.” The page was spotted by Reddit user Important-Goal-8388, and it reveals the first apps and games that will be available for Android XR. 

The XR apps on the Play Store. | Image credit – Important-Goal-8388 on Reddit

Among the software on the page were Asteroid, Vacation Simulator, Naver CHZZK XR, and NFL Pro Era. The apps are grouped in a separate section inside the Play Store that appears to promote live sports apps and immersive XR experiences.

Do you want to try the Galaxy XR?

Vote View Result


The popular app Virtual Desktop has also been released on Google Play. That’s one of the leading apps allowing people to connect wirelessly to their computer and watch movies, or play PCVR games. The existence of that app suggests that Android XR will support advanced use cases out of the gate. 

Android XR is coming in a few days




Samsung’s first Android XR device will be revealed on October 21 at 10 pm ET. The company announced its “Worlds Wide Open” Virtual Galaxy Event earlier this week, but the complete design of the device leaked earlier this month.

The device, which is likely called Galaxy XR, will feature the two-year-old Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 chipset and high-res micro-OLED panels. The device will directly clash with the Apple Vision Pro, which just got a new version with the M5 chipset. However, Apple’s headset starts at $3.499 and it’s quite heavy, which could help Samsung offer a more compelling device.

Back to the future, I guess


I like that the Apple Vision Pro will finally meet a proper competitor, but I’m not sure it would matter all that much. The so-called mixed reality headsets are still niche devices with very few use cases, and the prohibitively high prices won’t help them turn mainstream. I’m still excited to see what Samsung has to offer, but I doubt I’d ever buy a Galaxy XR.

Even Google sabotages Samsung by revealing what apps are coming to the Galaxy XR headset

"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Relive the most iconic and unforgettable phones from the past 20 years! Iconic Phones is a stunningly illustrated book we’ve been crafting for over a year—and it’s set to launch in just a couple of months!

Recommended Stories

Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips is the ultimate coffee table book for any phone enthusiast. Featuring the stories of more than 20 beloved devices, it takes you on a nostalgic journey through the mobile revolution that transformed our world. Don’t miss out—sign up today to lock in your early-bird discount!

Buy 3 Months, Get 3 Free

Visible+ Pro – up to $135 savings on Verizon’s fastest 5G


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/344-200/PA-ITemelkov-Profile-2.webp
Ilia Temelkov Senior News Writer
Ilia, a tech journalist at PhoneArena, has been covering the mobile industry since 2011, with experience at outlets like Forbes Bulgaria. Passionate about smartphones, tablets, and consumer tech, he blends deep industry knowledge with a personal fascination that began with his first Nokia and Sony Ericsson devices. Originally from Bulgaria and now based in Lima, Peru, Ilia balances his tech obsessions with walking his dog, training at the gym, and slowly mastering Spanish.
Read the latest from Ilia Temelkov
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

The battle rages on: Apple accuses Epic Games of wanting a "free ride" on the iPhone with sideloading

by Johanna Romero • 1

Google may be bringing "Nano Banana" to Messages so you can properly spam your friends

by Johanna Romero • 2

If we have so many options for home internet right now, then why is everyone so frustrated with it?

by Johanna Romero • 1
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

T-Mobile is ending a fan-favorite perk, but you might get a nice parting gift
T-Mobile is ending a fan-favorite perk, but you might get a nice parting gift
Motorola is again giving Apple and Samsung a run for their money, and yet no one seems to care
Motorola is again giving Apple and Samsung a run for their money, and yet no one seems to care
Galaxy Tab S9 turns into a no-brainer for those looking to avoid overspending
Galaxy Tab S9 turns into a no-brainer for those looking to avoid overspending
Fans aren't happy with the latest Samsung DeX changes, but it's still glorious
Fans aren't happy with the latest Samsung DeX changes, but it's still glorious
BREAKING NEWS: Having trouble with your phones and tablets? Verizon's late-night outage might be why
BREAKING NEWS: Having trouble with your phones and tablets? Verizon's late-night outage might be why
Galaxy S26 series is coming in three months: 9 changes to expect
Galaxy S26 series is coming in three months: 9 changes to expect

Latest News

Samsung announces virtual event to unveil its first XR Headset, Project Moohan
Samsung announces virtual event to unveil its first XR Headset, Project Moohan
Pixel 10 Pro Fold battery explodes in a failed durability test
Pixel 10 Pro Fold battery explodes in a failed durability test
Fans aren't happy with the latest Samsung DeX changes, but it's still glorious
Fans aren't happy with the latest Samsung DeX changes, but it's still glorious
Satellite leaked calls and texts from T-Mobile customers
Satellite leaked calls and texts from T-Mobile customers
Apple just teased the next powerful addition to its hardware lineup
Apple just teased the next powerful addition to its hardware lineup
Google Meet's new feature is here to save you from last-minute call stress
Google Meet's new feature is here to save you from last-minute call stress
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless