Samsung announces virtual event to unveil its first XR Headset, Project Moohan





A new challenger in the XR space

The invitations are out for Samsung's "Worlds Wide Open" event, streaming live on October 21st at 10 p.m. ET . The main event is the official debut of "Project Moohan," the company's first XR headset.

While its design may have already leaked in full last week, and we've seen teases for it before (including at Unpacked in January), this will be the real, official reveal. This is the first product from the major Samsung, Google, and Qualcomm collaboration that we had already heard about when it comes to XR. It’s built on the new Android XR platform and positioned as the dawn of "multimodal AI." To build hype, Samsung is already offering a $100 reservation credit over at Samsung.com













Why this is a very big deal

The XR space has been dominated by talk of Apple's pricey ($3,499) Vision Pro . While impressive, its cost and closed ecosystem created a huge opening for a real competitor, and the Samsung-Google-Qualcomm alliance is stepping up to fill that gap. This is the classic Android vs. iOS battle for spatial computing. By championing an open platform, they're inviting developers to build a wide array of apps, potentially leading to faster innovation and more consumer choice. For anyone wanting a true alternative to Apple's vision for XR, this will likely be it.

The fight for our faces is on

I’m genuinely excited for this, as the XR space desperately needs a heavyweight competitor to challenge Apple and, frankly, to drive prices down. The Vision Pro is a technological marvel, but its price is a non-starter for most people.

This trio has the power to deliver a compelling alternative for the rest of us. My biggest hope is that "Project Moohan" arrives at a much more consumer-friendly price. If Samsung can offer a premium experience without the astronomical cost, it could be the device that finally takes XR mainstream, championing an open ecosystem over Apple's polished, walled garden.











