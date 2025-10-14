iPhone 16 Pro (Refurb) from $813 – Back Market

Samsung announces virtual event to unveil its first XR Headset, Project Moohan

The newly announced event will feature the first device from the Samsung, Google, and Qualcomm XR partnership.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Samsung
Samsung "Worlds Wide Open" event invite
Samsung is now officially jumping into the XR ring, as the company just announced its "Worlds Wide Open" Virtual Galaxy Event where it will unveil Project Moohan, its first device built on the new Android XR platform.

A new challenger in the XR space

Project Moohan headset render
Project Moohan headset. | Image credit — Samsung

The invitations are out for Samsung's "Worlds Wide Open" event, streaming live on October 21st at 10 p.m. ET. The main event is the official debut of "Project Moohan," the company's first XR headset.

While its design may have already leaked in full last week, and we've seen teases for it before (including at Unpacked in January), this will be the real, official reveal. This is the first product from the major Samsung, Google, and Qualcomm collaboration that we had already heard about when it comes to XR. It’s built on the new Android XR platform and positioned as the dawn of "multimodal AI." To build hype, Samsung is already offering a $100 reservation credit over at Samsung.com.

The event will be streamed on Samsung.com/us and Samsung's YouTube channel.

Video Thumbnail

Why this is a very big deal


The XR space has been dominated by talk of Apple's pricey ($3,499) Vision Pro. While impressive, its cost and closed ecosystem created a huge opening for a real competitor, and the Samsung-Google-Qualcomm alliance is stepping up to fill that gap. This is the classic Android vs. iOS battle for spatial computing. By championing an open platform, they're inviting developers to build a wide array of apps, potentially leading to faster innovation and more consumer choice. For anyone wanting a true alternative to Apple's vision for XR, this will likely be it.

Are you interested in an XR headset that runs Android?

Vote View Result

The fight for our faces is on


I’m genuinely excited for this, as the XR space desperately needs a heavyweight competitor to challenge Apple and, frankly, to drive prices down. The Vision Pro is a technological marvel, but its price is a non-starter for most people.

This trio has the power to deliver a compelling alternative for the rest of us. My biggest hope is that "Project Moohan" arrives at a much more consumer-friendly price. If Samsung can offer a premium experience without the astronomical cost, it could be the device that finally takes XR mainstream, championing an open ecosystem over Apple's polished, walled garden.


Samsung announces virtual event to unveil its first XR Headset, Project Moohan

"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Relive the most iconic and unforgettable phones from the past 20 years! Iconic Phones is a stunningly illustrated book we’ve been crafting for over a year—and it’s set to launch in just a couple of months!

Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips is the ultimate coffee table book for any phone enthusiast. Featuring the stories of more than 20 beloved devices, it takes you on a nostalgic journey through the mobile revolution that transformed our world. Don’t miss out—sign up today to lock in your early-bird discount!

Buy 3 Months, Get 3 Free

Visible+ Pro – up to $135 savings on Verizon’s fastest 5G


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.webp
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
Read the latest from Johanna Romero
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Pixel 10 Pro Fold battery explodes in a failed durability test

by Ilia Temelkov • 3

Apple just teased the next powerful addition to its hardware lineup

by Johanna Romero • 2

The iPhone Air is finally coming to China, but is the market ready for eSIM-only?

by Johanna Romero • 1
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Is Galaxy S26 copying the iPhone 17?
Is Galaxy S26 copying the iPhone 17?
Galaxy Tab A9+ still flying off shelves at Prime Day price
Galaxy Tab A9+ still flying off shelves at Prime Day price
Epic Sony WH-1000XM5 deal at Amazon keeps going strong after Prime Day
Epic Sony WH-1000XM5 deal at Amazon keeps going strong after Prime Day
Your apartment's Wi-Fi is the next battleground for Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T
Your apartment's Wi-Fi is the next battleground for Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T
Apple's foldable iPhone just got one big production surprise
Apple's foldable iPhone just got one big production surprise
Samsung is about to end the iPhone's string of being first with the newest build of this component
Samsung is about to end the iPhone's string of being first with the newest build of this component

Latest News

Pixel 10 Pro Fold battery explodes in a failed durability test
Pixel 10 Pro Fold battery explodes in a failed durability test
Fans aren't happy with the latest Samsung DeX changes, but it's still glorious
Fans aren't happy with the latest Samsung DeX changes, but it's still glorious
Some T-Mobile customers had calls and texts collected thanks to unencrypted satellite signals
Some T-Mobile customers had calls and texts collected thanks to unencrypted satellite signals
Apple just teased the next powerful addition to its hardware lineup
Apple just teased the next powerful addition to its hardware lineup
Google Meet's new feature is here to save you from last-minute call stress
Google Meet's new feature is here to save you from last-minute call stress
Google averts a catastrophe with a serious Pixel 10 and Pixel 9 phone bug
Google averts a catastrophe with a serious Pixel 10 and Pixel 9 phone bug
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless