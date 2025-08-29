Does it make sense for the iPhone 17 to be more expensive? Yes. Does it have to? Hell, no

That will inevitably fuel the iPhone’s reputation as an overpriced device, seen by many as a status symbol. However, for years now, there have been numerous smartphones that are more expensive, including virtually every foldable. So, if you want your phone to scream opulence, you should go for one of those.



In fact, the iPhone has become a better deal over the last few years. That’s why making it more expensive could be one of Apple’s worst decisions, even if the company has some solid excuses to do it.

Apple’s top excuse – eight years of stable iPhone prices









If the iPhone 17 gets more expensive, that’d be the first price increase of a Pro iPhone in eight years. In 2017, Apple released the iPhone X as its most premium device for the previously unheard of $999. Two years later, Apple’s first Pro model, the iPhone 11 Pro, inherited that price tag, while the bigger iPhone 11 Pro Max was offered for $1,099.

Adjusted for inflation, the price of the iPhone X today would’ve been about $1,300. That means Pro iPhones have become more affordable over the years, despite the growing economy and increased production costs.





Such back-of-the-envelope calculations could be Apple’s perfect excuse to make all iPhone 17 models more expensive. After all, $1,049 is a much better price than $1,300, especially in the current environment.



Others are doing it, so why wouldn’t Apple?







Talking about the current environment, the rising prices of nearly everything are unmissable. Just this month, Sony and Nintendo both raised their consoles’ prices. The PlayStation 5 saw a $50 hike, and the original Switch is now about 10% more expensive. Microsoft had already bumped some Xbox models by up to $100 back in March.



If you are wondering why prices are growing, everyone has a version of the same answer: the “economic environment” and the “market conditions.”





Would you buy a $50 more expensive iPhone 17?





Hardware is hardly the only thing that is getting more expensive. Spotify, like most streaming services, has been steadily raising its prices. If you hope that’s a temporary thing, I have some bad news. The company has said that price hikes are now part of its “business toolbox.”





Apple is no stranger to that process. The company just increased the monthly subscription for Apple TV+ from $9.99 to $12.99. However, it has kept the annual subscription at $99. While that may not be enough of a consolation for many, it could signal that Apple isn’t raising prices blindly, and that could prove important.



Look at Google, Apple



Fortunately, some products have kept their prices unchanged. The most notable example is the Pixel 10 Series, which launched at the same prices as in the last couple of years. The Pixel 10 Pro, which is one of the strongest direct competitors of the Pro, still starts at $999.



Looking at its biggest competitors should make Apple think twice before September 9, but that’s not the only reason I think the iPhone 17 shouldn’t be more expensive.





It’s a small price to pay



Any price increase will make people think twice before buying an iPhone, which will likely cause some buyers to delay or skip an upgrade. Nobody can predict how big the impact of a price hike would be, but what's more important is that Apple can easily afford to keep absorbing the additional tariff-related costs.



In late July, during Apple's earnings call, CEO Tim Cook said tariffs had already cost Apple an extra $800 million and expected that figure to grow by another $1.1 billion in the September quarter. That extra cost didn't seem to significantly affect the company's finances, and it reported stellar results with record growth.



Considering the cost-of-living crisis, which is troubling most of the world, Apple’s smartest move would be to keep the iPhone price unchanged. That could finally shed some of its reputation as an expensive brand and attract more customers to its growing Services segment. It could also put pressure on Samsung and its Galaxy S26 series. Otherwise, people may flock to the much more affordable Android alternatives.









