This is the shocking price Apple pays for Trump’s tariffs

Apple has already spent hundreds of billions because of the tariffs, but Tim Cook says the bill may only grow in the coming months.

Apple iPhone
This is the shocking price Apple pays for Trump's tariffs
Apple might be ready to pay big for AI companies, but it’s already spending a lot on Trump’s tariffs. During the company’s latest earnings call, Apple CEO Tim Cook said that tariff spending could surpass $1.1 billion during the September quarter.

In March 2025, during the previous earnings call, Cook predicted that Apple would spend $900 million on tariffs in the quarter that ended in June. On yesterday’s call, he said that the company has spent around $800 million during the June quarter and expects a cost of over $1 billion in the current quarter, reports The Verge. That would add an extra $1.9 billion spent on tariffs in only six months.

For the September quarter, assuming the current global tariff rates, policies, and applications do not change for the balance of the quarter and no new tariffs are added, we estimate the impact to add about $1.1 billion to our costs.
Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, July 31, 2025

President Trump’s sweeping tariffs affected virtually all Apple devices sold in the US. Most of the iPhones sold in America are manufactured in India, while Macs, iPads, and Apple Watches are made in Vietnam, according to Tim Cook.

Earlier this year, Trump threatened to impose a “tariff of at least 25%” on every iPhone not built in the US. The president has long been pushing Apple to move some of its production to the US.

Tim Cook was careful to clarify that the predictions might be imprecise. He stressed that “many factors could change, including tariff rates.” 

Recent rumors claimed that Apple is planning to increase the price of all iPhone 17 models by $50. The company’s goal would be to offset the added cost caused by tariffs. 

Is a $50 price hike for the iPhone 17 acceptable to you?

Vote View Result


While Samsung hasn’t been mentioned by President Trump, it’s also being affected by tariffs, albeit not as heavily as Apple. Samsung moved the production of its Galaxy phones out of China long ago.

Apple’s stellar financial results are proof that tariffs and the related price increases are unlikely to affect the company. Given how long the iPhone’s price has remained practically unchanged, I don’t think a $50 increase would scandalize anyone. Unless tariffs spiral completely out of control, Apple should be fine. The company sells tens of millions of iPhones per quarter, so the modest increase wouldn’t only offset the $2 billion bill but also turn it into a profit gain. That’s why I wouldn’t worry about Apple.

