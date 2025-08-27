iPhone 17 series dummy units. | Image credit – PhoneArena







From what's shaping up, the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max could be the stars of the show, introducing Apple's biggest Pro models design refresh in years, along with new camera upgrades and other under-the-hood improvements.



Apple is also said to be replacing the Plus model with an all-new iPhone 17 might finally get some long-requested upgrades like a higher refresh rate. Apple is also said to be replacing the Plus model with an all-new iPhone 17 Air , while the standardmight finally get some long-requested upgrades like a higher refresh rate.



But while design and features are always exciting, let's be honest – the one question on everyone's mind is simple: how much will the iPhone 17 cost? But while design and features are always exciting, let's be honest – the one question on everyone's mind is simple: how much will thecost?

The iPhone 17 might hit your wallet harder



When it comes to pricing, the rumor mill has been surprisingly quiet. The only consistent chatter points to When it comes to pricing, the rumor mill has been surprisingly quiet. The only consistent chatter points to a possible $50 price increase . Some reports suggest this bump could only hit the Pro and Air models, while others think all four models could see the hike.



iPhone 17 lineup might look something like this: But yeah, $50 is what we expect to see as a price increase this year, thelineup might look something like this:







*All prices are speculated based on rumors about a $50 price hike.





Still, we've already seen rivals like Samsung and Google keep their latest phones at the same price despite those tariffs. So Apple could very well follow suit and keep things steady.



Why Apple might hold prices steady?



Recommended Stories Both companies also face tariffs and import duties, since their devices aren't assembled in the US, yet they managed to keep prices in check. Apple could decide to do the same, especially since pricing plays a big role in how consumers react to a new iPhone launch.



Still, a price hike is likely on the table



That rumored $50 bump might really hit the iPhone 17 lineup this year. One reason is Trump's latest tariff move, which raised costs for India – where most of the iPhones sold in the US are actually made. But beyond tariffs, Apple could also take this as an opportunity to tweak its pricing strategy.



According to a report, the Pro models wouldn't just get pricier; the iPhone 17 Pro would also see its base storage jump from 128 GB to 256 GB. That upgrade could at least soften the sting of the higher price.



And here's where it gets interesting: if the base model now starts at 256 GB, iPhone 16 Pro is currently $1,099. With the $50 hike, the 256 GB iPhone 17 Pro would land at $1,049. Still, that's all speculation for now, and whether Apple actually goes down this road is anyone's guess. And here's where it gets interesting: if the base model now starts at 256 GB, the new iPhone 17 Pro could technically cost less than the equivalent iPhone 16 Pro . The 256 GBis currently $1,099. With the $50 hike, the 256 GBPro would land at $1,049. Still, that's all speculation for now, and whether Apple actually goes down this road is anyone's guess.



iPhone 17 expected upgrades: What's worth paying for



So, let's say Apple really does bump the price by $50 – will it actually be worth it? That's up to you to decide. Below, I've broken down all the upgrades rumored for each iPhone 17 model. And since the Air is brand new, its section is more of a "what to expect" rundown.



iPhone 17







Bigger display : The base model could grow to 6.3 inches (up from 6.1"). For those who found the old size a bit too compact, this might be the sweet spot.

: The base model could grow to 6.3 inches (up from 6.1"). For those who found the old size a bit too compact, this might be the sweet spot. 120Hz refresh rate : Finally! ProMotion and Always-On Display are rumored to arrive on all models.

: Finally! ProMotion and Always-On Display are rumored to arrive on all models. Faster charging : Apple is working on a MagSafe charger that supports up to 45W – almost double the current 25W.

: Apple is working on a MagSafe charger that supports up to 45W – almost double the current 25W. Better selfies : A new 24 MP front camera replaces the long-standing 12 MP one.

: A new 24 MP front camera replaces the long-standing 12 MP one. More RAM : Expect 12 GB instead of 8 GB, which should help with Apple's growing focus on on-device AI.





iPhone 17 specs: What might be better this September?

iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max Also check:







48 MP telephoto with 5x zoom : Only the Pro models get this new sensor, alongside the 48 MP main and ultra-wide cameras.

: Only the Pro models get this new sensor, alongside the 48 MP main and ultra-wide cameras. 8K video recording : A big leap from the current 4K cap, but again, exclusive to the Pro models.

: A big leap from the current 4K cap, but again, exclusive to the Pro models. Redesigned camera island : A massive new layout nearly edge-to-edge, likely to fit the new periscope lens and larger sensor.

: A massive new layout nearly edge-to-edge, likely to fit the new periscope lens and larger sensor. 24 MP selfie camera : Just like the rest of the lineup.

: Just like the rest of the lineup. Aluminum frame : A shift away from titanium, paired with a new part-aluminum, part-glass back.

: A shift away from titanium, paired with a new part-aluminum, part-glass back. Anti-reflective display option : Rumored matte finish, possibly the same nano-texture glass used in iMacs and iPads.

: Rumored matte finish, possibly the same nano-texture glass used in iMacs and iPads. Bigger battery (Pro Max) : A slightly thicker design could finally push capacity past 5,000 mAh.











Thinnest iPhone yet : While there's no final word on just how slim it will be, leaks point to either 5.44mm or 5.5mm. Either way, that would make it thinner than Samsung's slick Galaxy S25 Edge.

: While there's no final word on just how slim it will be, leaks point to either 5.44mm or 5.5mm. Either way, that would make it thinner than Samsung's slick Galaxy S25 Edge. 12GB of RAM : Just like the rest of the lineup, the Air is expected to ship with 12GB of RAM, which should give Apple Intelligence a nice performance boost.

: Just like the rest of the lineup, the Air is expected to ship with 12GB of RAM, which should give Apple Intelligence a nice performance boost. Titanium frame : Interestingly, the Air might be the only iPhone 17 model to rock a titanium build.

: Interestingly, the Air might be the only model to rock a titanium build. Single rear camera : Apple is said to be keeping things simple here, with just one 48MP camera on the back.

: Apple is said to be keeping things simple here, with just one 48MP camera on the back. Tiny 2,800mAh battery : That super-thin design comes at a cost. The battery is rumored to be just 2,800mAh, which feels pretty underwhelming compared to modern standards.







