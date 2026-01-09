Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year - limited offer!

Do US carriers have a problem with phone insurance?

The times they are a-changin.

4comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
T-Mobile AT&T Verizon
Several phones on a desk.
It seems that the US phone insurance market is changing fast. For years, insurance used to be easy money for big carriers, but that's now becoming a loyalty issue.

The high-margin cash flow


For many years, phone insurance has been a high-margin add-on for big US carriers. AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile built their model around one key moment: when a customer buys a new, expensive phone.

At that point, people naturally worry about breaking or losing it, so they often accept insurance without questioning the price. For example, it's no fun getting a $1,300 Galaxy S25 Ultra on Monday and dropping it on the concrete on a Tuesday.

Recommended For You


Hence, carriers reinforced this by limiting insurance sign-ups to a short window, for example: around 30 days after purchase.

A new, detailed report cites analyst data, based on nearly 40,000 consumer surveys, which shows how this approach is starting to fail. Phones now last longer, often close to four years, and prices have settled above $1,000. As a result, insurance is no longer just extra revenue. It is becoming a signal of whether a customer will stay or leave.

Behind the scenes, the insurance system still depends on large companies that remain financially stable. The weak point is distribution, which is mostly controlled by carriers. Most carriers still treat insurance as a separate add-on instead of part of the overall service, and that creates problems.

Recommended For You
Strict enrollment deadlines mean many users only think about insurance months later, after a scare or close call. At the same time, monthly prices of $14 to $19 look expensive as new, cheaper options appear. New technology also allows insurers to check a phone's condition remotely, making old carrier rules feel unnecessary.

Pick the best monthly insurance fee for a $1,000 phone:
$20 is fine, I've got the money.
1.22%
$15, but no more.
9.76%
$10 is my sweetspot.
29.27%
$5 sounds great.
19.51%
I don't need insurance.
40.24%
82 Votes

The way ahead


The market has split into two clear paths. Big carriers focus on convenience and bundles, while MVNOs and third parties use insurance mainly to keep customers from leaving.

MVNOs like Spectrum Mobile and US Mobile offer protection plans for around $5 per month. They make little or no profit on insurance, but it helps lock customers in.

Third-party providers like AKKO take a different route. They allow people to sign up for insurance at any time and often cover many personal devices under one plan. This breaks the link between buying a phone and buying insurance, reducing the control carriers once had.

Income also plays a major role. Lower-income users are more likely to buy insurance because replacing a $1,300 phone is no fun and it's often impossible if severe damage occurs. Higher-income users are more likely to skip carrier plans and pay out of pocket if something goes wrong.

Easy profit?


For big carriers, phone insurance is no longer free money. When prices stay high, budget-minded users start looking at MVNOs instead. From here on out, insurance matters less as a cash grab and more as a way to keep customers from walking.

Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART

$20 /mo
$25
$5 off (20%)
Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout.
Buy at Visible
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.webp
Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.
Read the latest from Sebastian Pier
Recommended For You
COMMENTS (4)
Latest Discussions
Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone
by menooch18 • 2
Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life
by glamothe • 6
My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)
by Tsvetomir.T • 11
Discover more from the community
Popular stories
Thanks Google, my Pixel 10 now performs like a 2010 budget phone
Thanks Google, my Pixel 10 now performs like a 2010 budget phone
I didn’t think I’d care for Apple’s smart glasses, now they’re the only choice that makes sense
I didn’t think I’d care for Apple’s smart glasses, now they’re the only choice that makes sense
T-Mobile is restricting a heavily advertised and cherished benefit
T-Mobile is restricting a heavily advertised and cherished benefit
Why iPhones run as much as 50% faster on T-Mobile
Why iPhones run as much as 50% faster on T-Mobile
Some Galaxy S22 Ultra owners must discard perfectly working units
Some Galaxy S22 Ultra owners must discard perfectly working units
End of an era at Apple as Tim Cook’s hopeful hire from Google leaves the company
End of an era at Apple as Tim Cook’s hopeful hire from Google leaves the company
Latest News
The gaming-centric Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3 is back from the dead and massively discounted again
The gaming-centric Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3 is back from the dead and massively discounted again
Thanks Google, my Pixel 10 now performs like a 2010 budget phone
Thanks Google, my Pixel 10 now performs like a 2010 budget phone
T-Mobile is restricting a heavily advertised and cherished benefit
T-Mobile is restricting a heavily advertised and cherished benefit
Amazon is sweetening Samsung's Galaxy A37 5G launch deal with a nice $50 gift card
Amazon is sweetening Samsung's Galaxy A37 5G launch deal with a nice $50 gift card
Budget king OnePlus Pad Go 2 plummets to a new record low price and even includes a freebie
Budget king OnePlus Pad Go 2 plummets to a new record low price and even includes a freebie
Will the Galaxy S27 Ultra finally pack a different chipset than the vanilla Galaxy S27?
Will the Galaxy S27 Ultra finally pack a different chipset than the vanilla Galaxy S27?