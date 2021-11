Selected Xperia phones get a 100$ discount for Cyber Monday

The



Also Read: Cyber Monday phone deals 2021 The Xperia 1 III features everything you’d expect from a flagship, plus some more. This phone is the first to offer a variable focal length on its periscope zoom camera with lenses physically moving inside the system. It can go between 70mm and 105mm for amazing flexibility, especially when you add the main 24mm camera, and the 16mm ultra-wide snapper.There’s also no notch on the beautiful 4K 21:9 OLED screen, and you’re getting a microSD card slot, 3,5mm audio jack, stereo speakers, the latest Snapdragon chipset, great battery life and more. What’s not to like? You can also check out our full Sony Xperia 1 III review for more details.The Xperia 5 II on the other hand is last year’s compact flagship Xperia, so it doesn’t come with all the bells and whistles of the latest generation but its price is also better than the price of its successor.You’re still getting an amazing flagship phone, minus the variable zoom lens. Everything else is there - a fast chipset, stereo speakers, a microSD card slot, the now-forgotten 3.5mm audio jack, premium build and more. Here’s our Xperia 5 II review

If you want to go against the grain and opt for something different than your Galaxies and iPhones, Sony might be an option. The Japanese company has been stubbornly developing its Xperia lineup following different design and user experience philosophies.And now, just in time for Cyber Monday, selected Xperia models are discounted on Amazon. The latest and greatest Xperia 1 Mark III flagship phone can be purchased with $100 off, and last year’s smaller brother - the Xperia 5 Mark II is also available with the same discount.