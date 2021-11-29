Selected Xperia phones get a 100$ discount for Cyber Monday

Selected Xperia phones get a 100$ discount for Cyber Monday0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
And now, just in time for Cyber Monday, selected Xperia models are discounted on Amazon. The latest and greatest Xperia 1 Mark III flagship phone can be purchased with $100 off, and last year’s smaller brother - the Xperia 5 Mark II is also available with the same discount.
The Xperia 1 III features everything you’d expect from a flagship, plus some more. This phone is the first to offer a variable focal length on its periscope zoom camera with lenses physically moving inside the system. It can go between 70mm and 105mm for amazing flexibility, especially when you add the main 24mm camera, and the 16mm ultra-wide snapper.
The Xperia 5 II on the other hand is last year’s compact flagship Xperia, so it doesn’t come with all the bells and whistles of the latest generation but its price is also better than the price of its successor.
Also Read: