Galaxy A35 and A55 expected release date, prices, specs, and upgrades

Besides having some of the best flagship phone lineups on the market, Samsung tends to also do especially well when it comes to its mid-range devices, such as the well-known A series. The next iteration that we are currently patiently waiting for are the Galaxy A55 and Galaxy A35.





Here, you will find all of the rumors and leaks that have come out about the upcoming A-series mid-rangers from Samsung. Somewhat peculiar, however, is the fact that there doesn't seem to be too much about the A55 and A35 as of yet, with only a few tidbits of information — albeit important — having surfaced online.





The good news, however, is that there should still be around three to four months left before the expected announcement of both phones, so there is plenty of time for some tasty leaks to appear. Last year we saw some minor changes, like a faster chipset, slightly improved camera system, a glass back panel, and improved haptics. The good news, however, is that there should still be around three to four months left before the expected announcement of both phones, so there is plenty of time for some tasty leaks to appear. Last year we saw some minor changes, like a faster chipset, slightly improved camera system, a glass back panel, and improved haptics.





What will the Galaxy A55 and A35 bring along? Well let's check out what we know so far!









There hasn't been any word stating an exact date, but we could easily guesstimate by taking a look at the release schedule history for the A55 and A35 ancestors. Here they are:





Galaxy A52 and A32 5G: March 17, 2021

March 17, 2021 Galaxy A53 and A33 5G:

Galaxy A54 and A34 5G: March 15, 2023





As you can see, Samsung has been churning out its mid-rangers in the middle of March each year for three years straight. So, in other words, the likelihood we get to see the Galaxy A55 and A35 during the same period this year is more than high.





Galaxy A55 and Galaxy A35 prices





Now, Samsung's A series pricing did slightly increase last year, but that is exactly why we don't expect the company to do the same this time around. The Galaxy A55 and Galaxy A35 are expected to cost the same amount as their 2023 predecessors, meaning $449 for the base Galaxy A55 and $246 for the base Galaxy A34.



* - Anticipated prices





Galaxy A55 and A35 camera





Galaxy A55: 50MP + 12MP + 5MP

Galaxy A35: 50MP + 8MP + 5MP





For now, there hasn't been a lot of rumors regarding the camera system on the Galaxy A55. Some reports state that the main camera will remain with the same 50MP, but it is unclear whether it will feature a new image sensor or any other hardware improvements with the rest of the cameras.





On the other hand, the Galaxy A35 has been said to have a new 50MP main camera which is set to replace the A34's 48MP one, but, again, that is as far as the leaks go. No specifics have been revealed just yet.





Galaxy A55 and A35 storage





Storage options will most probably remain the same, but we might see Samsung drop the 4GB RAM option for the A55 model, unlike with the A54 which had such an option. So, in other words, we expect to see 6GB and 8GB RAM variations for the new mid-rangers.





Galaxy A55 storage capacity:

128GB

256 GB





Galaxy A35 storage capacity:

128GB

256 GB



Galaxy A55 and A35 design



do have information about at least one of the phones, and that is the Galaxy A35. Some recently-leaked Thankfully, the design is one of the areas where wehave information about at least one of the phones, and that is the Galaxy A35. Some recently-leaked A35 renders and a 360-degree video have showcased that the more affordable Samsung mid-ranger will finally replace the tear-drop selfie camera cutout with just a punch-hole style cut out for it.



The images also show an interesting design choice that Samsung might have made — making the area where the volume and power buttons are slightly raised compared to the rest of the phone's frame is.

Unfortunately, we don't have anything to tease ourselves with for the Galaxy A55, but given that these two phones tend to share the same look, expect it to adopt the same visual changes. Unfortunately, we don't have anything to tease ourselves with for the Galaxy A55, but given that these two phones tend to share the same look, expect it to adopt the same visual changes.

Galaxy A55 and A35 display



Galaxy A55 : 6.4-inch Super AMOLED, 120Hz, HDR10+

: 6.4-inch Super AMOLED, 120Hz, HDR10+ Galaxy A35 : 6.6-inch Super AMOLED, 120Hz

Besides the Galaxy A35 dropping the small notch its predecessor had, we don't expect to see anything new for the displays of Samsung's 2024 Besides the Galaxy A35 dropping the small notch its predecessor had, we don't expect to see anything new for the displays of Samsung's 2024 mid-range phones . The one area where both might improve, if we were to speculate, would be the nominal brightness peak brightness levels. For reference, the A54 and A34 have peak brightness of 1000 nits.





Galaxy A55 and A35 battery and charging specs



There were some rumors hinting at faster charging speeds coming with the more expensive Galaxy A55, but alas, those rumors have recently been challenged , meaning the A55 will keep the same 25W fast charging of its predecessor. The same goes for the Galaxy A35.

Here are the battery sizes that are expected on both phones:

Galaxy A55 : 5,000 mAh

: 5,000 mAh Galaxy A35 Plus: 5,000 mAh

Yes, they are the same as before.





Galaxy A55 and A35 performance





One area where both phones will without a doubt be upgraded is their performance, with a brand new chipset. Apparently, however, Qualcomm will not be the one supplier here . Instead, Samsung is likely to adorn the A55 and A35 with the Exynos 1480 processor, which is supposedly codenamed S5E8845, or its more cheeky version: "Rose".





This should bring some improvements to speed and graphical performance, which would hopefully result in less UI stutters like the ones we noticed on the Galaxy A54 during our review.